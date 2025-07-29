Luke Campbell backs Labour mayor's AI growth zone bid

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The combined authority believes that the potential for a data centre to be built at the Drax power station, near Selby, alongside world-leading institutions, like the University of York and University of Hull, puts the region at the forefront of cutting edge technologies.

If successful, it would allow companies to receive rapid planning approval and preferential energy access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the University of Hull are key partners with York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith’s bid.

Mr Skaith has made bringing in the whole of Yorkshire, from the Humber to Sheffield, a key part of his pitch.

Luke Campbell (right) is set to sign up to the White Rose Agreement already agreed by Labour mayors Oliver Coppard, Tracy Brabin and David Skaith.

Now, Mr Campbell has written to the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology supporting the Labour mayor’s bid.

“We’re already powering ahead in AI – with the University of Hull at the forefront,” the Hull and East Yorkshire mayor said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joining up across our work and the wider region can only benefit our wider economy, including our powerhouse industries who are pioneering its use in manufacturing, research and development.”

The University of Hull’s DAIM facility - which is the Centre of Excellence of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Modelling - has established a national reputation for educating the next generation of data scientists and AI practitioners.

Drax Power station has a biomass opportunity with the United States of America (photo: PA)

“We can maximise these strengths through more partnership working across the private and public sector and wider region, to benefit local people here,” Mr Campbell added.

“Government investment in AI would drive further investment, innovation and creation of high-skilled jobs, also supporting our goals of developing and retaining talent locally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post recently spoke to Mr Skaith and Drax’s UK carbon capture director Richard Gwilliam about the bid at the power station near Selby.

Drax was originally a coal-fired power station, but now produces electricity, which is classed as renewable, by burning wooden biomass pellets.

It is currently the UK’s biggest single electricity provider, providing power to 5 per cent of households.

As the UK ramps up its wind and solar power capabilities into the 2030s, Drax will be used when the sun stops shining or the wind stops blowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will leave two of its four generating units open, and the company believes it is perfectly suited to powering an AI data centre.

Mr Gwilliam said: “We have a unique opportunity here, with a large asset that will have excess capacity to fire power to the grid and to a data centre.

“You've got this really great industrial renaissance opportunity where you've got a large site that historically held coal that you can clear and put something in for a new generation, which would be a data center.”

If the bid is successful Drax has said it will create an AI and clean energy campus at the power station, alongside university and research and development development facilities.