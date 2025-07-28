Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made this statement seconds after describing £700,000 worth of funding from Ed Miliband for solar panels in Hull and East Yorkshire as “great”.

Mr Campbell made the comments at the latest executive meeting of the new Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Farage’s party is currently topping the polls, and he is becoming increasingly more bullish about forming the next government.

Deputy Leader Richard Tice recently wrote to firms giving them “formal notice” that the party would axe deals aimed at offering sustainable generators protection against market volatility.

The Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme sees developers guaranteed a fixed price for electricity – independent of the wholesale price – in the hope of encouraging companies to invest in renewable projects.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with Luke Campbell. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

In a letter to companies including Octopus Energy and SSE Renewables , Mr Tice claimed “there is no public mandate for the real-world consequences” of the clean power agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Reform won an election, he said “we will seek to strike down all contracts signed under AR7” – the upcoming allocation round for CfDs.

At last week’s executive meeting, Mr Campbell was asked by a member of the public about his boss’ comments, saying: “In light of this statement what advice would the mayor give to companies in our area considering entering bids under AR7?”

The mayor responded: “I would suggest to enter at your own risk.

“I don’t have any solutions, I’m not an expert on green energy, I’m following guidelines of the current government and all I can work with is what’s in front of me.

“Enter at your own risk,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice speaking to the media. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Mr Campbell made these comments just moments after praising the Government for granting almost £1m to Hull and East Riding councils for putting up rooftop solar panels.

He said: “In September, we can draw down the £700,000 funding for green energy which is great for both councils, which can save them some money.”

The clean power industry is a huge investor in Hull and East Yorkshire.

Siemens Gamesa, which makes wind turbine blades, is one of Hull’s biggest employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2, which are two of the biggest off-shore wind farms in the world, are situated off the East Yorkshire coast.

Mr Tice’s letter followed a Government decision to allow offshore wind farms to be able to apply for the energy contracts while they are still waiting for full planning consent in a bid to hasten development.

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith. picture: Gavin Priestley

Chancellor Rachel Reeves also recently confirmed it would back the Viking carbon capture and storage project in the Humber, which is set to bring in £15bn of private investment and thousands of jobs.

Drax’s Richard Gwilliam, chair of the Humber Energy Board, told The Yorkshire Post: “Having cross-party consensus and support around decarbonisation has been important for the whole region to channel investment decisions in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recognising that net zero will be a political hot potato come the next election, that's something that we're tracking and observing.

“Today we have a government in post that wants to decarbonise our economy, and that's sufficient to help companies from the Humber continue to invest in critical forms of technology that keeps these plants going and reduces our carbon footprint.”

York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith described Mr Tice’s comments as “complete crap”.

“They have to understand that this is happening and we have to do things differently,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All combined authorities got £700,000 of funding to do some net zero projects and solar panels on roofs for example.

“All the mayors, including the Reform mayors, were happy to take that money.