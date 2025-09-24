Luke Campbell splits from Reform UK net zero policy with praise for green energy

Reform UK Mayor Luke Campbell has said he is “all for” green energy, in the first signs of a split with the national party’s policy.

The former Olympic boxer was responding to questions at the Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority (HEYCA) meeting this week.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Labour Coun Shane McMurray asked: “Is there anything you can say now to give reassurance to people who work at Siemens, who want to get a career in wind farms and jobs like that?”

Mr Campbell responded: “The mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire should stand for the people, it was the people that elected Luke Campbell into place so I'll stand up and represent them the best I can.

“If that's creating jobs in any sector I'm all for it. Who doesn't like cleaner air and green energy? I do and I'm all for that.”

Coun McMurray said the mayor's response “will give a lot of reassurance to a lot of workers and a lot of people who want to work in the industry in this region”.

It is the first sign of Mr Campbell diverting from Reform UK’s national policy, with Nigel Farage pledging to scrap net zero targets if he gets elected.

Reform UK Mayor for Hull and East Yorkshire Luke Campbell: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

While Deputy Leader Richard Tice recently wrote to green energy firms giving them “formal notice” that the party would axe deals aimed at offering sustainable generators protection against market volatility.

Following this, Mr Campbell warned renewable companies that investments would be made at their own risk.

Hull and East Yorkshire has had billions of pounds of investment made from renewable energy firms.

Siemens Gamesa, which makes wind turbine blades, is one of Hull’s biggest employers.

Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2, which are two of the biggest off-shore wind farms in the world, are situated off the East Yorkshire coast.

While businesses have pledged to invest £15bn in the Humber if the Viking carbon capture and storage project goes ahead.

Reform UK mayor Luke Campbell with Labour MPs Karl Turner, Emma Hardy and Dame Diana Johnson. Credit: Dame Diana Johnson | Dame Diana Johnson

These were points raised by Hull’s three Labour MPs - Dame Diana Johnson, Karl Turner and Emma Hardy - in a recent meeting with the mayor, shortly before his HEYCA comments.

In a letter to Mr Campbell, published publicly, Dame Diana set out how they wanted to work together going forward.

The Hull North MP said: “As you know, at least £15bn in potential private sector investment in net zero projects around the Humber Estuary is currently available - linked to it an estimated 20,000 new skilled local jobs.

“Investment on this scale - far more than the £13.3m annual funding in the Hull and East Yorkshire devolution deal - has the potential to transform our regional economy.

“If jobs, investment and growth are our priority, around the Humber Estuary this is inseparable from supporting net zero and we are glad that we were able to emphasise this key point to you.”

Dame Diana also indicated that Mr Campbell had changed his position on fracking, the controversial way of removing oil and natural gas from shale rock by drilling.

The mayor previously said he would support lifting the ban on fracking if it would “create jobs for local people”.

In her letter, Dame Diana said the MPs “welcomed” that Mr Campbell would only be prepared to support it if there was “clear evidence to prove that fracking would be totally safe”.

