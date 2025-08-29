South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has hit out at First Bus for reportedly hiking child and student fares with term about to start.

The Labour Mayor revealed yesterday that First Bus was increasing its prices next week, saying there had been little warning about the rise. First Bus has been contacted for comment.

Mr Coppard claimed a student single will rise from £1.50 to £1.80 and a child’s day fare will increase by 10p to £3.10.

Prices will rise in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham, while in Barnsley the subsidised MiCard pilot scheme means bus travel is free for under 18s.

“Let me be clear, I’m deeply disappointed to hear that First Bus has chosen to hike fares for young people, and with barely any notice,” Mr Coppard said.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard at Sheffield transport Exchange.

“At a time when I’m working hard to open up opportunities for our young people, through schemes like our Barnsley Micard pilot, First is heading in the opposite direction.

“What’s worse, they gave us almost no warning, and even less to passengers. That’s simply not good enough.”

Mr Coppard is currently bringing buses back under public control, which would see him set routes, fares and timetables. The franchising system will begin in 2027.

“South Yorkshire deserves a real public transport system – with the emphasis on public,” he added.

“That’s why I’ve started the process of bus franchising, to bring our buses back under public control. It’s why I’ve been working to improve South Yorkshire’s Supertram now it’s back under public control.

"And it’s why I’m working closely with Mayors across the North to make the best possible case for better rail connectivity.