Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour Together - which spearheaded Sir Keir Starmer’s push for power - has called for a raft of increased powers for metro mayors to turn them from “campaigners” into builders.

The policy paper, titled “Let Mayors Build: A new deal for transport” and written alongside the Centre for British Progress, has been shared exclusively with The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says mayors are “visible champions for their region, but are underpowered”, and this risks eroding public trust when regional projects are turned down by Westminster.

As such, the researchers are calling for more powers to be added to the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, which is making its way through Westminster.

They want mayors to be able to impose visitor levies on overnight stays and get greater control over their funding.

An artists impression of light rail trams trains network public transport system for the West Yorkshire mass transit scheme.

The paper also called for powers to grant planning approval for tram, light rail and even underground projects in their regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Spain and France there was a transport boom as regional leaders were empowered, with the Madrid Metro built quickly and cheaply.

The work has been endorsed by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, who is hoping to deliver a tram network linking Leeds and Bradford.

Leeds is the largest city in Europe without any form of mass transit, which Ms Brabin says “is wasting potential - not just for Leeds and the rest of West Yorkshire, but the whole country”.

“The policy suggestions in this report point the way forward,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They would allow West Yorkshire and other mayoral regions to become builders.

“By giving mayors the powers to approve and fund projects, we can speed up delivery, bring down costs, and restore confidence that the government can make working people’s lives better.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin (Image: WYCA)

Ms Brabin described the English Devolution Bill as “a once-in-a-generation chance to unleash a transport revolution across the North and beyond”.

“If we trust local leaders, we can close Britain’s mass transit gap and build the future our regions deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Together is very closely linked to new Local Government Secretary Steve Reed, who has already backed a report from the think tank calling for greater devolution.

Mr Reed, who replaced Angela Rayner last month, is weighing up whether to grant regional leaders powers over education, criminal justice and health.

At the time, he said: “Giving communities more power is why I am in politics. This government’s mission is to transform the country.

“That starts with putting people in control of their own communities and lives. That is how we restore trust in politics and restore pride to the areas people call home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport was one of the first policy areas to be devolved to mayors, and Yorkshire’s leaders will hope that Labour Together’s close relationship with Mr Reed will cause those powers to be deepened.

The Government said that mayors will be able to request greater powers from the Department for Transport, as part of the English Devolution Bill.

Any requests will be assessed by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, while the newly nationalised Great British Railways will also put mayors closer to the decision-making process, the DfT explained.

A spokesperson said: “We are undertaking the biggest overhaul to our railways in a generation, bringing services back into public ownership and putting passengers at the heart of our railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad