Steve Reed backs calls to move health and justice powers to regions

There must be a major shift in power from Westminster to local and regional institutions to stop apathy and anger in politics, an influential Labour think tank has said.
Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Westminster Correspondent

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Labour Together - which spearheaded Sir Keir Starmer’s push for power - has said the centralisation of British politics is “bad for democracy and our sense that democracy can get things done”.

The UK has the most centralised state of any advanced economy, particularly when it comes to taxation.

Yet this has contributed to a “lack of agency that communities feel drives a deep resentment, with visible symptoms such as local roads, parks, leisure centres”, paper finds.

Kim McGuinness, Mayor of the North East, who has written the foreword to the report, says: “In many elections the voting public has simply lost trust that anything will change, and as such they look for ever more radical answers.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed arrives for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wireplaceholder image
Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed arrives for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

In calling for greater devolution to mayors and unitary authorities, the paper, titled “Pride and Prosperity” uses Halifax, in West Yorkshire, as an example.

With its shops, events and music, it cites the Piece Hall as a successful example of economic regeneration.

Yet to achieve that, £7m of funding had to be approved from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

North East mayor Kim McGuinness.placeholder image
North East mayor Kim McGuinness.

“It should have been within the power of Halifax’s leaders to do it themselves,” the report says.

It calls for greater devolution of powers, including with health, education and justice, greater fiscal devolution and a second chamber of Parliament which represents the nations.

Importantly, the paper has been endorsed by Steve Reed, the new Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary.

Ms McGuinness added: “Devolution, and an end to England’s ‘Whitehall knows best’ approach, can change this.

“If we have the ability to deliver real change locally, we can restore trust in politics.

“Direct local accountability, linked to the actual power to act, is the key to moving our country forward cohesively.”

