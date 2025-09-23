Steve Reed backs calls to move health and justice powers to regions

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour Together - which spearheaded Sir Keir Starmer’s push for power - has said the centralisation of British politics is “bad for democracy and our sense that democracy can get things done”.

The UK has the most centralised state of any advanced economy, particularly when it comes to taxation.

Yet this has contributed to a “lack of agency that communities feel drives a deep resentment, with visible symptoms such as local roads, parks, leisure centres”, paper finds.

Kim McGuinness, Mayor of the North East, who has written the foreword to the report, says: “In many elections the voting public has simply lost trust that anything will change, and as such they look for ever more radical answers.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed arrives for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

In calling for greater devolution to mayors and unitary authorities, the paper, titled “Pride and Prosperity” uses Halifax, in West Yorkshire, as an example.

With its shops, events and music, it cites the Piece Hall as a successful example of economic regeneration.

Yet to achieve that, £7m of funding had to be approved from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

North East mayor Kim McGuinness.

“It should have been within the power of Halifax’s leaders to do it themselves,” the report says.

It calls for greater devolution of powers, including with health, education and justice, greater fiscal devolution and a second chamber of Parliament which represents the nations.

Importantly, the paper has been endorsed by Steve Reed, the new Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary.

Ms McGuinness added: “Devolution, and an end to England’s ‘Whitehall knows best’ approach, can change this.

“If we have the ability to deliver real change locally, we can restore trust in politics.