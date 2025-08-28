Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Yorkshire Mayo and the combined authority board were slated to give a verdict at a meeting on 9 September on whether to grant around £150m in devolution funding to Doncaster Council, to operate DSA through a council-owned company.

Mr Coppard had initially been due to make the call in February, after a search for a private operator failed, however this was pushed back to allow for greater due diligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a live question and answer session with this paper yesterday, the mayor revealed that the board could choose to delay the decision again as “there are real challenges that we need to overcome”.

Mr Coppard told Yorkshire Post readers: “We’ve got it in as a key decision for 9 September, that’s not to say it will definitely happen on 9 September.

“We are trying to take that decision as soon as possible, and it could be that we take an extraordinary meeting at a future date because we are still working through the problem.

“And there are real challenges in there that we need to overcome, that we need to be assured about legally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Coppard made the announcement in a speech to business leaders in Doncaster.

“I want to get to an answer as swiftly as possible too, I recognise the frustration of course I do.

“The sooner we can get to that decision the better, but it is hugely complicated.”

There have been calls to reopen DSA ever since Peel Group closed it in 2022.

However, questions have been raised about the amount of taxpayer funding required and whether it would ever become financially viable, with the airport making a loss every year since it opened in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coppard said he and his team were still working out whether “we have enough money to sustain this project into the long term to get it to a point of viability and profitability”.

“I don’t think anyone is in any doubt about the desire of people like me, certainly Doncaster Council and people right across South Yorkshire, to reopen the airport,” he said.

“These airports don’t exist on desire alone, they have to exist on money and funding and we have to make sure they have a good strategic fit.

“That we know that we can get the passengers in, that we know we can get the freight, that we know that we can redevelop the whole site and that the lease arrangements work in our favour to allow us to do all of that, and we’re still working that question through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the council has signed up to a potential £363m in lease payments for the airport land with owner Peel under a 125-year agreement which started in 2024.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

But there is a break clause on the lease in March 2031 at a point where only around £14.5m will have been paid. Council auditor Grant Thornton has said the existence of the break clause helps to limit the council’s financial exposure as it could exit the arrangement “if the reopening of the airport proves unviable”.

That break clause has become more pertinent, after Mr Coppard said earlier in the week that he would not expect commercial flights to start until 2028.

That means that if the airport does open, there is a three-year period between passenger flights taking off and a decision on the long-term viability of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a speech to business leaders on Tuesday, Mr Coppard said the cost-benefit ratio of reopening DSA “may be lower than we initially understood but with the right conditions could still provide a strong economic and social benefit to South Yorkshire and a decent return to taxpayers over the long-term”.