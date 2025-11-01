North Yorkshire lagging behind rest of North with productivity growth

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis by the Future North substack of Office for National Statistics data has found that York and North Yorkshire had the lowest productivity growth across the North of England between 2019 and 2023.

While places like Greater Manchester and Cumbria saw their gross value added increase by around 14 per cent per hour worked, in York and North Yorkshire this figure actually contracted over that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diving deeper into the figures, it appears that York is doing better than the rural parts of North Yorkshire.

JP Spencer of Labour Together, who writes the Future North newsletter, said: “North Yorkshire has been adding jobs but not seeing any increase in output.

“Contrasting it with Greater Manchester, which has been adding jobs and adding output in a lot of sectors, while Cumbria has been doing really well in manufacturing.

“In North Yorkshire some sectors have been doing well and some haven’t been doing so well, and they’ve balanced themselves out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The period includes much of the Covid pandemic, as well as Brexit, which would have affected independent and farming businesses across rural North Yorkshire.

Tourism also would have taken a hit, which is a big employer in the Dales and the Moors.

The data also covers a period before there was further devolution in York and North Yorkshire, with mayor David Skaith elected in 2024.

The Labour government has tasked him and other mayors with coming up with local growth plans to help drive the economy outside of London and the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Spencer added: “Looking elsewhere, we’d expect devolution and the local growth plan to start to make a difference in the next few years.”

Mr Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire, commented: “Looking at these figures from 2019 to 2023 and considering the impact of Covid, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis on our economy, it doesn’t surprise me that York and North Yorkshire has faced productivity challenges.

“In addressing those challenges, we need to play to our strengths, and that’s what our Local Growth Plan is all about.