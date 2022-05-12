Partygate: More than 100 fines now issued over lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall, police say

More than 100 fixed penalty notices have now been issued over lockdown breaching gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall, police confirmed this morning.

By Caitlin Doherty
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 10:18 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 10:21 am
File photo dated 29/10/2019 of the front door of number 10 Downing Street in London.

The Metropolitan Police offered their first update since the local elections, and confirmed that the number of referrals they have made for fines are now into three figures.

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife, received fines last month over an event to mark Boris Johnson’s birthday in 2020.

In a statement this morning, Scotland Yard said: “As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday 12 April and the investigation remains live.”

