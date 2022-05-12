The Metropolitan Police offered their first update since the local elections, and confirmed that the number of referrals they have made for fines are now into three figures.
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife, received fines last month over an event to mark Boris Johnson’s birthday in 2020.
In a statement this morning, Scotland Yard said: “As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.
“These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday 12 April and the investigation remains live.”