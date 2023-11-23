Protest planned outside Yorkshire MP's office who did not vote for Gaza ceasefire

A protest is planned outside a Yorkshire MP’s office after she did not support a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Brightside and Hillsborough constituents are demonstrating against Sheffield MP Gill Furniss’ decision not to back the motion.

A peaceful protest will take place outside the MP’s constituency office at SOAR Works in Knutton Road, Southey at 3.30pm on Friday, November 24.

It has been organised by a wide-ranging group of constituents who are unhappy that the MP followed the Labour leadership’s decision to abstain from a vote on a Commons motion put forward by the Scottish party SNP last Wednesday (November 15) that called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A rebellion by 56 Labour MPs was joined by Sheffield MPs Paul Blomfield and Clive Betts. Heeley MP and Shadow transport minister Louise Haigh abstained and Hallam MP Olivia Blake was undergoing hospital treatment but put out a statement saying she would have voted for a ceasefire.

There have also been protests outside Ms Haigh’s office in Heeley. Posters with red handprints symbolised that protesters believed she has blood on her hands.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer put forward his own motion, which all his party’s MPs voted for, calling for longer humanitarian pauses.

Organisers say tomorrow’s protest will be a family event with children present to highlight the fact that to date 7,208 children have been killed, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Publicity for the protest outside Sheffield MP Gill Furniss\'s office after the MP did not vote in the House of Commons for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Local resident Caz Jordin said: “By not calling for a ceasefire, Gill Furniss MP has shown no sense of humanity and we no longer trust her to represent us on this matter.”

Negotiators from the state of Qatar have today announced that a four-day ceasefire is due to begin at 7am tomorrow, with Hamas later in the day releasing some of the Israeli hostages it took during its attacks on October 7.

In retaliation for those attacks, Israel has launched daily airstrikes and a ground invasion, displaced 1.7 million Gaza residents and cut off vital supplies to the area.

