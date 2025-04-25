Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out Youth Mobility Scheme with EU amid trade talks

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is currently locked in talks with EU leaders and officials on trade, defence and security, ahead of a major summit planned on May 19.

Sir Keir Starmer met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday as she attended London for an energy security conference.

The pair are keen to get defence details finalised ahead of next month’s summit, however for the first time senior Government figures appear to have conceded that a youth mobility scheme is on the table in discussions.

This would allow 18 to 30-year-olds from the UK to travel and work freely in the EU, and vice versa, for a set period of time.

Previously, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper ruled this out, saying “that is not our plan”, amid fears it may cross Labour’s Brexit red lines around freedom of movement.

Rachel Reeves in Washington DC. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

However, on her visit to Washington DC, the Chancellor appeared to say the youth mobility scheme was part of discussions.

She told LBC: “Well, this Labour government is going to bring down net migration and we are not going to return to free movement.

“We need to be able to determine who comes into our country and the needs of our economy. And those things are non-negotiable.

“There will be a summit between the UK and the EU in May, and that summit will be focused on reducing some of the trade barriers that exist between our countries.”

When pressed on whether a youth mobility scheme was on the table, Ms Reeves responded: “Those discussions with our colleagues and allies in the European Union are ongoing at the moment.

“We made a clear manifesto commitment to bring down net migration and for no return to free movement within the European Union.”

Ms Reeves is thought to be in favour of a scheme as it could boost economic growth, while the Home Office is concerned about any rise in migration.

Officials are reportedly considering a scheme for one year, which would mean arrivals would not be included in the migration statistics.

It comes as 64 per cent of voters in Yorkshire favoured a youth mobility scheme which would give under 30s from the UK and Europe two years to work and travel uninhibited. Only 18 per cent of people in the county opposed this.

Even when asked about a four year version of the scheme opposition in Yorkshire remained extremely low with only one in four opposed.

Ahead of Sir Keir’s meeting with Ms von der Leyen yesterday, 62 Labour MPs - including Leeds Central and Headingley’s Alex Sobel and Sheffield Central’s Abtisam Mohamed - penned a letter to Nick Thomas-Symonds, the minister in charge of negotiations with the EU, calling for “a new and bespoke youth visa scheme”.

The MPs and peers said any youth mobility scheme should be in line with the UK’s existing arrangements with countries such as Australia and Canada, with a time limit on visas and a cap on numbers.

They said: “A bespoke scheme would extend new cultural, educational and economic opportunities to young people in the UK without returning to free movement.”

