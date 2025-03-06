Rishi Sunak says he 'loves' North Yorkshire when asked about California move

Rishi Sunak has pushed back on suggestions he is going to move to California, saying he loves North Yorkshire and “that’s where I want to keep making a difference”.
Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Westminster Correspondent

Published 6th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

The former Prime Minister has given his first major interview since last year’s general election to BBC Radio 4’s Political Thinking With Nick Robinson podcast.

He talked about the pressures of Downing Street, mistakes he made during his time in No10 and why he decided to call an election in July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Richmond and Northallerton MP also reinforced his love for North Yorkshire and suggested he wanted to continue to represent the constituency for the long haul.

Speculation last year suggested that Mr Sunak, who previously worked at a hedge fund in California, could be eyeing a job in Silicon Valley after he led the Tories to defeat at the general election.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Credit: James Manning/PA WireRishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire | James Manning/PA Wire

He told the BBC: “The ironic thing is that when I moved back here to the UK it was because I missed home. I worked and lived in California for a while, but I came back home because I missed it.”

Mr Sunak said Richmond “is my home, that’s where I went after that election morning - I love it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite rumours that he may stand down this year, the former Prime Minister added: “I’m here as an MP, I love being an MP and we’re going to talk about the things I’m doing.

“I’m excited about that and that’s where I want to keep making a difference.”

Last week it was announced that Mr Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have set up an education and numeracy charity called The Richmond Project.

Related topics:Rishi SunakPrime MinisterNorth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice