Rishi Sunak says he 'loves' North Yorkshire when asked about California move
The former Prime Minister has given his first major interview since last year’s general election to BBC Radio 4’s Political Thinking With Nick Robinson podcast.
He talked about the pressures of Downing Street, mistakes he made during his time in No10 and why he decided to call an election in July.
The Richmond and Northallerton MP also reinforced his love for North Yorkshire and suggested he wanted to continue to represent the constituency for the long haul.
Speculation last year suggested that Mr Sunak, who previously worked at a hedge fund in California, could be eyeing a job in Silicon Valley after he led the Tories to defeat at the general election.
He told the BBC: “The ironic thing is that when I moved back here to the UK it was because I missed home. I worked and lived in California for a while, but I came back home because I missed it.”
Mr Sunak said Richmond “is my home, that’s where I went after that election morning - I love it.”
Despite rumours that he may stand down this year, the former Prime Minister added: “I’m here as an MP, I love being an MP and we’re going to talk about the things I’m doing.
“I’m excited about that and that’s where I want to keep making a difference.”
