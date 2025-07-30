Sir Keir Starmer's Palestine plan divides MPs

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir announced on Tuesday the UK could take the step of recognising statehood in September, ahead of a major UN gathering.

The UK will only refrain from doing so if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire, and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

The move has been criticised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed it “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism”.

In a statement from Downing Street on Tuesday after an emergency Cabinet meeting on Gaza, Sir Keir said the UK’s “message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged but unequivocal: they must immediately release all of the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm, and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza”.

However, Labour MPs have criticised the Prime Minister for making recognition of the Palestinian state conditional on Israel’s actions.

Yazan, a malnourished two-year-old Palestinian boy, pictured in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, earlier this month (Picture: Omar Al-Qattaa) | AFP via Getty Images

Rotherham MP and chair of the International Development Committee Sarah Champion said: “I’m delighted and relieved the Prime Minister agrees to recognise Palestine, this will put political pressure on Israel and make clear what’s happening in Gaza and the West Bank is totally unacceptable.

“However, I’m troubled that our recognition appears conditional on Israel’s actions.”

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed, who is the first female MP with Arab heritage, said: “Recognising the state of Palestine before the UN General Assembly in September is a significant and long overdue step.

“However, this cannot be conditional on Israel’s conduct.

“Palestinian statehood is an inalienable right and should be treated as such, not just because it’s the right thing to do but because it’s a moral and historic responsibility.

“This moment of recognition - when it comes - cannot be the end of our responsibility.

“We must work towards a future of freedom and justice for the Palestinian people.”

Sir Keir had been coming under pressure from MPs to recognise statehood, and last week more than 250 cross-party members signed a letter, co-ordinated by Ms Champion, calling on him to act.

Among the signatories was Dame Emily Thornberry, a Labour MP and chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

She described Sir Keir’s statement as “great news” and denied the suggestion that Britain is “irrelevant”, telling the BBC Mr Netanyahu “completely lost it” overnight in the wake of the Prime Minister’s comments.

Dame Emily was asked on Today whether the UK is irrelevant if it makes demands of Israel that are then ignored.

“No, we are not irrelevant,” she said. “If we were completely irrelevant, why has Netanyahu completely lost it overnight?”

Later, referring to the Israeli leader’s statement, she said: “It’s not exactly a considered, diplomatic, careful statement… it’s a furious statement.”