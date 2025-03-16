Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The City of Doncaster Council signed a 125-year lease for the airport land with owner Peel in March 2024 and has subsequently established a council-owned company called FlyDoncaster with the intention of reopening the airport from next year.

This would use Doncaster’s share of the funding from a £900m settlement given to the South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, as part of devolution arrangements, to revive the airport, which had closed in 2022.

The plan was handed a significant boost last month, when Chancellor Rachel Reeves cited the plan in a major speech saying it has “the potential to drive jobs and growth across the North”.

At the time, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said this “unlocks a huge amount of opportunity”.

Now, multiple sources have told The Yorkshire Post that “early discussions” have started between the Treasury and local leaders about potential financial assistance.

Mr Coppard said he could not comment on the specifics, but told this paper: “The Government has been really supportive of our efforts to reopen DSA, but that doesn’t relieve us, here in the region and me as the mayor, of the responsibility to drive that work ourselves.

“This isn’t about passing on the responsibility to Government, this has got to be a team effort with Doncaster, the region and the Government all working together.

“We in the region and me as the mayor are leading that charge in making sure we are going to take the right decision for the region and the country.

“We’ve got to protect taxpayers’ money while also making sure that we are growing the economy of South Yorkshire.”

It comes at a time when the costs to open the airport are mounting.

The council has argued the reopening of the airport will be the catalyst for wider regeneration work around the airport and lead to the creation of 5,000 direct jobs.