West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin joins Sir Keir Starmer on India trade trip

The Prime Minister flew to Mumbai earlier this week alongside around 125 business chiefs, cultural leaders and university bosses, in what Downing Street has described as the UK’s largest ever trade mission to the country.

It comes after the Government agreed a trade deal with India, which is expected to be worth £4.8bn each year to the UK’s economy and could add £2.2 billion collectively to wages.

The Prime Minister urged business leaders to “seize” the opportunity of this, saying it can be the “launchpad for growth”.

Ms Brabin was one of the politicians who have joined the Prime Minister on the trip, and said she would be raising West Yorkshire’s financial and professional services, creative industries and sporting institutions.

“Our region’s ties with India run deep – from our businesses and universities to our cricket,” she said.

“It’s a relationship that means a lot to our region and our communities.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin joined the Prime Minister's Indian trade delegation. Credit: WYMCA | WYMCA

“I’m proud to be here banging the drum for West Yorkshire – showing off our amazing talent in the creative industries and financial services, and building the strong and enduring partnerships that will bring jobs and investment to the UK for generations to come.

“With a government that’s backing mayors to take our regions to the world, devolution is empowering the whole country to contribute to its economic success.”

The Indian government made every effort to give the Prime Minister a warm welcome upon his arrival in Mumbai at dawn.

Posters and billboards featuring Sir Keir’s face were plastered across the Indian west coast city, bearing welcome messages.

A photograph of Sir Keir shaking hands with Mr Modi – from their meeting at Chequers in July – appeared on hundreds of the huge billboards across the city that greeted the PM’s convoy.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to India. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Splashed across bold orange or blue backgrounds, the billboards also featured the message: “Paving the way for a vibrant new era of India-UK partnership.”

Musicians, dancers and street performers in colourful costumes lined the streets of the city as Sir Keir arrived, including two people dressed as a chicken and a peacock.

Later Sir Keir toured a Bollywood studio, and announced it would be bringing three new productions to the UK as of 2026.

Today, the Prime Minister is set to have a one-on-one meeting with Mr Modi, however he refused to say whether he would raise his counterpart’s relationship with Vladimir Putin.

As Sir Keir travelled to India on Tuesday, Mr Modi wished his “friend” Mr Putin a happy birthday.

The Indian leader is facing sanctions from US President Donald Trump over his country’s continued purchase of Russian oil, all while the West tightens the screw of sanctions on Moscow.

Ahead of the bilateral, the Prime Minister was asked if he would suggest his Indian counterpart stops purchasing President Vladimir Putin’s oil.

Sir Keir told reporters the UK had “been strong supporters of Ukraine from the beginning of the conflict”, while also maintaining solid ties with India.

He did not directly answer the question of India’s Russian oil purchases, only saying the UK is taking “really effective sanctions in relation to particularly the shadow fleet”.