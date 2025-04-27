The Labour Party’s candidate for Thursday’s Hull and East Yorkshire Mayoral election is Margaret Pinder.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Pinder stood in last summer’s General Election in Graham Stuart’s Beverley and Holderness constituency and came just 124 votes behind the Conservative Party’s Mr Stuart.

She grew up on the Hessle Road, before studying at Cambridge and Harvard - and in her spare time is a double-bass player with the Hull Philharmonic Orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Pinder’s two key policies are free bus travel to the coast in summer months, to revive the great British seaside holiday, and to fill every pothole in the combined authority.

Margaret Pinder, Labour Party candidate for Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire. Credit: Hull News & Picture | Hull News & Picture

She told The Yorkshire Post she could not “get over the fact that there are kids in Hull who have never seen the sea”.

“When I was growing up that was unthinkable,” she added.

Ms Pinder has pledged that in July and August any bus going to the coast will be free for anyone, regardless of age.

She said this would give greater support to coastal communities, which suffered during Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a boost for tourism and a boost for local businesses,” she explained.

On the new mayoral role: “The new devolved authority offers a tremendous opportunity for our rural, coastal and urban communities which have all too often been overlooked and left behind.