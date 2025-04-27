Who is Mike Ross? Liberal Democrat candidate for Hull and East Yorkshire mayor is veteran councillor
He was announced as the party’s candidate speeding round a go-kart track near the banks of the Humber in November.
Coun Ross moved to Hull in 2000 to attend university and has never left, now living in the north of the city with his family.
He became a councillor when he was still a student, explaining that he is “driven by a sense of public service”.
He became Hull City Council leader in 2022, when the Lib Dems turfed out Labour. Sir Ed Davey’s party now controls the council.
“It’s a real opportunity to be seized,” Coun explained, “I want to be part of that and that’s why I have put myself forward to be mayor.
“I think this is an incredible part of the country, it has a tremendous amount to offer and with a mayor we can actually make the very most of this region.”
He said he would look to bring jobs and investment to the area as “undoubtedly this region is crying out for that”.
His key pledges include reopening the Beverley to York railway route and electrifying the line from Hull to Selby.
