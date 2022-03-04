Yorkshire CCC announce new kit supplier after Nike's departure over Azeem Rafiq scandal

Nike announced in November it was ending a four-year kit supplier deal three years early following concern at the club's handling of Mr Rafiq's allegations that he had been the victim of racism during his time at the club.

It was among a multitude of sponsors that cut ties with the club at the time. It also saw the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspend Headingley from being used for international matches - putting major pressure on the club's finances.

But the right to host international cricket was reinstated to Yorkshire by the ECB last month after the governing body determined there had been "hard work and good progress" made by the club in tackling racism following the appointment of new chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel.

A new kit supplier has signed a deal with Yorkshire CCC

It has now gained a new kit supplier, with Kukri Sports agreeing a three-year deal to supply Yorkshire Country Cricket Club and Northern Diamonds women's team.

The partnership will see Kukri as the club’s official kit supplier until at least 2025 and will see the business supply all of both teams playing and training wear as well as kit for the Academy and Pathway teams.

Darren Gough, Yorkshire CCC's managing director, said: “We are delighted that our men’s and women’s teams will wear Kukri kits for the next 3 years. Kukri has a long affiliation with cricket and we are excited to unveil what the players will be wearing in 2022.”

Andrew Ronnie, Group Executive Chairman for Kukri Sports, said: “Kukri have a proud history of fulfilling professional cricket globally during the last decade and we are excited to be partnering with Yorkshire Country Cricket Club, which heralds a new era.