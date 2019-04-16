Ripon stands with Notre-Dame - city announces fundraiser for rebuilding appeal

Ripon Cathedral has announced a fundraiser to support the rebuilding appeal for Notre-Dame, following the tragic fire which engulfed the beloved landmark yesterday.

In a moving gesture to show that Ripon stands with Paris, Ripon Cathedral has revealed that their summer organ festival will raise funds by starting with a screening of the 1923 silent film, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, accompanied by organ music. The Ripon Cathedral Bell Ringers will open the event with bells ringing out across the city.

When news of the Notre-Dame fire broke, the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, said: “Our hearts go out to the people of Notre Dame and Paris as this tragedy grips them in Holy Week. We pray for them and all who are working to bring the fire under control.”

There has been prayer throughout the day at Ripon Cathedral and churches across the city in the wake of the fire. A prayer shared on Ripon Cathedral's social media channels reads:

"Heavenly Father,

Whose unconquerable love was seen in the desolation of the cross and the triumph of the resurrection, be close, we pray, to the community of Notre-Dame de Paris and the people of France. Bless them in this time of tragedy and strengthen their resolve to see a great icon of enduring faith and national pride restored to glorious beauty. In the name of the one who died and rose for our sake, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."

The film screening will be held at Ripon Cathedral on July 10, 8:30pm to 10:30pm.