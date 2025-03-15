The Russian captain of the container ship which collided with an American tanker off the Yorkshire coast has appeared in court.

Vladimir Motin, of Primorsky, St Petersburg, in Russia, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

He stood in the glass-front dock at for the 35-minute long hearing, and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and that he did not have an address in the UK.

Clean-shaven and wearing glasses, the defendant was flanked by one security guard and had the help of a Russian interpreter.

Sporting short black hair, parted on the left, the defendant was wearing a grey T-shirt under a blue checked shirt and an unzipped black fleece jacket.

The court heard how all 23 people on the tanker were rescued along with 13 crew members from the Solong but Mark Angelo Pernia – a 38-year-old Filipino national – could not be located.

The Solong container ship drifts in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire following a collision with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker

There was no application for bail and Motin was remanded in custody by deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram, who appeared by videolink. No pleas were entered. Motin will appear next at the Old Bailey on April 14.

Prosecutor Amelia Katz, who also appeared by videolink, told the court how the collision happened at about 9.47am on Monday at 10.2 nautical miles from the nearest point on the coast.

She said the 140m-long Solong was Portuguese-registered and was carrying about 157 containers.

The Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, at least one of which "was ruptured" when it was struck.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government's tanker security programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

It had been anchored while waiting for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber.

The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by the Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing "multiple explosions" on board and Jet A-1 fuel it was carrying to be released.

Ms Katz said the Solong was travelling at about 15 knots when it directly impacted on the port side of the other vessel. “There was an explosion upon impact in the area of the forward deck,” the prosecutor said.

“There was rapid spread of fire along the Solong deck and into the water.” Ms Katz said Mr Pernia was working in the forward deck part of the ship, in the area where there was an explosion.

She said: “Attempts were made by some of the other crew members of the Solong to locate Mr Pernia but they were not able to.”

Andrew Havery, defending, said he is hoping to apply for bail next week when accommodation for his client has been secured. Mr Havery said: “Mr Motin’s employers are fully supportive of him.”

The Stena Immaculate is still at anchor at the point where the collision happened, off the East Yorkshire coast, near Withernsea.

The Solong drifted south of this location, to a point where it could be seen off the Lincolnshire coast.

On Friday, chief coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said the vessels are “stable” and salvors have boarded them both to continue damage assessments.

He said: “There are now only small periodic pockets of fire on the Solong which are not causing undue concern.

“Specialist tugs with firefighting capability remain at both vessels’ locations.

“Regular aerial surveillance flights continue to monitor the vessels and confirm that there continues to be no cause for concern from pollution from either the Stena Immaculate or from the Solong.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is also assisting in the response and continues to advise that any public health risk on shore is deemed to be very low.