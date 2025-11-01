18-month road closure announced for unsurfaced routes near Yorkshire coast
Under the proposed order available here all motor vehicles will be prohibited from using the affected sections between grid references SE91578998 and SE90908737.
The closure is set to begin on November 14 2025 and could remain in force until 13 May 2027, although the restrictions will be lifted earlier if ground conditions improve.
The council said the measure is being introduced “to prevent damage to the route during the wetter winter months.”
Access to premises along the affected routes will be maintained where possible and the closure will be clearly indicated by traffic signs.