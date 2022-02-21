A616 traffic: Yorkshire road closed in both directions between Wortley and the Flouch due to flooding across carriageway

Traffic is being diverted while National Highways officers work to clear the standing water from the road.
"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey," National Highways stated on Twitter.
Widespread flooding led to travel disruption across much of the region on Monday - you can see the latest updates here. This comes as the Environment Agency had 108 flood warnings in place around Yorkshire as of Monday morning.