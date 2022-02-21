A616 traffic: Yorkshire road closed in both directions between Wortley and the Flouch due to flooding across carriageway

The A616 is closed to all traffic in both directions between the A629 (Wortley) and the A628 (Flouch) on Monday February 21 due to flooding, National Highways announced.

By Caroline Howley
Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:52 am
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:55 am

Traffic is being diverted while National Highways officers work to clear the standing water from the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey," National Highways stated on Twitter.

Widespread flooding led to travel disruption across much of the region on Monday - you can see the latest updates here. This comes as the Environment Agency had 108 flood warnings in place around Yorkshire as of Monday morning.

A portion of the A616 has been closed due to flooding [Image: Google Maps]
YorkshireEnvironment Agency