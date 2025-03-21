A684 at Bainbridge: All emergency services at scene of serious crash
All emergency services are currently dealing with a serious crash on the A684.
North Yorkshire Police officers are currently responding to a serious collision on the A684 in Bainbridge, alongside the fire and ambulance services.
The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in progress, police said.
Major disruption is expected.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please avoid the area while emergency services manage the scene.
“Thank you for your cooperation.”
