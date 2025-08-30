Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 9, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and other local leaders are set to finally decide whether to grant £150m of devolved funding to Doncaster Council to reopen the airport.

This money would go to a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster, with Munich Airport International hired as operators.

If the airport does reopen, Mr Coppard revealed this week that commercial flights likely would not resume until 2028.

He said: "We're having really positive conversations. I don't want to say too much about commercial negotiations but it is a positive environment.”

The mayor cited TUI and Wizz Air, who previously flew out of DSA before it closed in 2022, as two of the airlines that his team had been in contact with.

He said that low-cost flights are a "big opportunity for South Yorkshire”.

There are high hopes TUI will return to the re-opened Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"We're obviously engaging airlines that have flown out of South Yorkshire before but also other airlines,” he explained.

A TUI UK and Ireland spokesperson said that the firm was “following the progress of the re-opening plans closely”.

They said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport has historically delivered a fantastic airport experience for our customers.

“We're always talking to airport operators about potential opportunities and are following the progress of the re-opening plans closely.”

A Wizz Air spokesperson said the airline does not comment on “speculation”, but added: “Wizz Air has a strong presence in the UK, one of its core markets.

“We constantly evaluate our network capabilities and announce new routes in due course.”

The future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is to be determined in the coming days. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

Doncaster Council bosses previously said they wanted a minimum of four to five commercial airlines.

However it is understood that under the current reopening plans it would take a while to scale up to that level.

The Yorkshire Post understands that positive conversations have happened with four commercial airlines.

However if the airport did reopen again, the focus would be on getting passenger numbers back to what they were before the closure in 2022.

Mr Coppard has made clear that for the airport to be a long-term success, it cannot solely rely on commercial passengers.

“There is no future for DSA purely as an airport that just does holiday flights,” he explained.

“That isn’t going to sustain the airport going forward and get the business that we need.”

He cited freight, private flights and sustainable aviation fuel as areas where the wider site can attract investment.

The decision whether to reopen the airport appears to have gone right down to the wire.

On Wednesday, Mr Coppard told an interactive Q&A with this paper that the decision may need to be delayed.

“We’ve got it in as a key decision for 9 September, that’s not to say it will definitely happen on 9 September,” he said.

“We are trying to take that decision as soon as possible, and it could be that we take an extraordinary meeting at a future date because we are still working through the problem.

“And there are real challenges in there that we need to overcome, that we need to be assured about legally.”