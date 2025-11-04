Sheffield City Council announces plans to introduce 20mph speed limits across two areas

Sheffield City Council has announced plans to introduce new 20mph speed limits on a number of residential roads in the Handsworth and Longley areas.

Under the proposal - made under Section 84 and Schedule 9 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 - the new speed limits would apply to all or parts of streets including Ballifield Avenue, Ballifield Close, and Ballifield Crescent.

For the full list of affected roads click here to view the public notice.

The council says the move is designed to make local streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, while reducing the risk of accidents and encouraging more sustainable travel choices.

Residents and road users can view full details of the proposed Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) and related plans online between October 30 and November 27 2025 at consultation.appyway.com/sheffield or via the council’s website under “Proposed Traffic Orders” at sheffield.gov.uk/home/roads-pavements/traffic-orders.

Physical copies of the proposal, including maps and the Council’s statement of reasons, are also available for inspection during normal opening hours at First Point Reception, Howden House, 1 Union Street, Sheffield, S1 2SH.