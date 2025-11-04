Sheffield City Council announces plans to introduce 20mph speed limits across two areas
Under the proposal - made under Section 84 and Schedule 9 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 - the new speed limits would apply to all or parts of streets including Ballifield Avenue, Ballifield Close, and Ballifield Crescent.
For the full list of affected roads click here to view the public notice.
The council says the move is designed to make local streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, while reducing the risk of accidents and encouraging more sustainable travel choices.
Residents and road users can view full details of the proposed Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) and related plans online between October 30 and November 27 2025 at consultation.appyway.com/sheffield or via the council’s website under “Proposed Traffic Orders” at sheffield.gov.uk/home/roads-pavements/traffic-orders.
Physical copies of the proposal, including maps and the Council’s statement of reasons, are also available for inspection during normal opening hours at First Point Reception, Howden House, 1 Union Street, Sheffield, S1 2SH.
Anyone wishing to comment on the plans - whether in support or objection – must submit their feedback by November 27 2025 using the contact details provided on the consultation website or by writing to the council’s traffic orders team.