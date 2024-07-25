The stunning Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard will partner with York Pullman to offer direct bus travel from the centre of York to the historic estate.

Castle Howard and York Pullman are collaborating to offer visitors direct transport from York city centre over the summer period.

Inclusive House, Gardens and Return Travel tickets provide a greener, car-free, convenient and comfortable option for visitors who either don’t have their own transport or are travelling to York by train.

The House, Gardens and Return Travel tickets will be available each Thursday and Sunday, from July 25 to August 29, 2024. They include travel in a comfortable, air conditioned Pullman’s coach which picks up from York Memorial Gardens, a five minute walk from York station, The Principal Hotel and The Grand Hotel. The coaches are also wheelchair accessible.

Pullman York coach in front of Castle Howard. (Pic credit: Nick Howard)

The regular 81 bus service is operated by East Yorkshire Buses, which travels between York Station, Castle Howard and Malton and doesn’t run on a Sunday. The service has been developed to help serve people who are making a trip over the weekend, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to reach the stately home using public transport.

Visitor attractions director at Castle Howard, Abigail Ollive, said: “We are delighted to offer this fantastic new option just in time for the summer holidays.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to visit us and provide a more environmentally friendly and convenient alternative for people who don’t have a car, or who are travelling to York by train.

“The tickets include return travel, and access to our iconic House and stunning Gardens. During the Summer visitors can also experience our contemporary sculpture exhibition by renowned artist Tony Cragg.”

York Pullman’s managing director, Tom James, said: “We at York Pullman are looking forward to working with Castle Howard to offer this new and exciting service.”

The new service runs every Thursday and Sunday, from July 25 to August 29 - 10am pick up at York Memorial Gardens and 3pm pick up at Castle Howard.

The prices are below:

- Adult House, Gardens and Return Travel: £35