There is more rail disruption across Yorkshire for services on Sunday (29 September) due to the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

The £11.5 billion project involves electrifying the 76-mile route, building new tracks, installing digital signalling equipment and upgrading stations. It is due to be completed by 2033.

The project, first announced back in 2011, will increase capacity – allowing eight more trains to run each hour – improve reliability. It will also cut journey times, so people can travel between York and Manchesterin 41 minutes and from Leeds to Manchester in 33 minutes.

On Sunday, workers are carrying out improvement works in Mirfield, between Huddersfield and Dewsbury, and Micklefield, east of Leeds.

Transpennine Express said: “As a result, TransPennine Express will not be able to run between Huddersfield and Dewsbury and services between Leeds and York will use diversionary routes.

“An amended timetable will be in operations, whilst some journey times may be extended.” The company advised customers to check before they travel.

Transpennine Express bus replacements

There will be no trains between Huddersfield and Leeds, with two direct bus replacements per hour. There will also be one bus service per hour going via Dewsbury and a stopping service from Huddersfield to Dewsbury.

Transpennine Express rail services

Liverpool Lime Street – Manchester Victoria – York – Newcastle

This will be split into two, with an hourly service running between Liverpool Lime Street and Huddersfield, alongside an hourly service between Leeds and Newcastle. Replacement buses will run between Huddersfield and Leeds.

Manchester Airport – Manchester Victoria – York – Saltburn

This will be split into two, with an hourly service running between Manchester Airport and Huddersfield, alongside an hourly service between Dewsbury and Saltburn. The latter will also pick up local stations between Dewsbury and Leeds. Replacement buses will run between Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Manchester Piccadilly – Leeds – Hull

This service will only run between Leeds and Hull. Services will use a diversionary route between Leeds and Selby and only run every two hours instead of hourly.

Manchester Piccadilly – Huddersfield (local stopping)

This service will be incorporated into the Manchester Airport – Huddersfield service that will run. An amended timetable will run and journey times will increase, as the train will make additional stops.

Huddersfield – Leeds (local stopping)