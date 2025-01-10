More than two million train tickets are to be available at huge discount prices of up to 50% off under the latest Government Rail Sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the journeys which are being discounted are several across Yorkshire, including Leeds to Sheffield which will be £3.60 instead of £7.20 and Leeds to Manchester Airport, which will cost £5.90 instead of £11.90.

All train operators across the UK are participating in the sale, except Hull Trains, Lumo, Merseyrail and Translink Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale, which was announced this morning (Jan 10) starts from January 14 and runs until January 20, and will give travellers the chance to get up to 50% off journeys between January 17 and March 31.

There are only a limited number of tickets available so passengers are being encouraged to snap up the deals as quickly as they can.

Following the success of last year’s sale, which saved passengers around £5.8m in total, the Government tasked the rail industry to deliver an even bigger sale to offer cheaper tickets for passengers and encourage more people to travel by train.

Last year, more than 600,000 tickets were sold as part of the sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m launching the biggest ever rail sale so more passengers can get big discounts on train tickets to visit destinations across the country.

“Whether you’re planning a getaway or wanting to visit friends or family, this sale offers huge reductions on all sorts of journeys. Make the most of this sale, get your tickets while you can.”

Leeds Railway Station. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “This year, as we celebrate 200 years of railways in the UK, we’re reminded that rail travel is about much more than simply getting from A to B – it’s about bringing people, communities, and opportunities together.

“Over two centuries, rail has become a vital part of the UK, shaping the economy and lives of millions.