Travelling by TransPennine Express on Sunday will be 'extremely difficult', as rail operator warns customers to avoid its trains

TransPennine Express is operating a limited timetable this Sunday (June 19) and has advised customers to avoid its trains.

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 8:42 am
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 8:45 am

The rail operator said that due to higher-than-normal sickness levels, and ongoing industrial action, it will be operating a limited timetable on Sunday.

It asked customers to avoid travelling on its network, as the reduction in services, alongside large-scale events in Manchester, will make travel on many of its services "extremely difficult".

TransPennine Express tickets will be accepted on the following trains between the following locations.

TransPennine Express has asked customers to avoid its trains this Sunday

Northern – Until Monday 20 June:

Across the network

Avanti West Coast – Until Monday 20 June:

Between Wigan and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh

London North Eastern Railway – Until Friday 17 June (as well as Sunday 19 June):

Between York and Edinburgh/Middlesbrough

East Midlands Railway – Until Monday 20 June :

Between Liverpool Lime Street and Sheffield

CrossCountry – Until Monday 20 June:

Between Sheffield and Edinburgh via Leeds and Doncaster

Lumo – On Sunday 19 June:

Between Newcastle and Edinburgh

Hull Trains – On Sunday 19 June:

Between Hull and Doncaster

ScotRail – On Sunday 19 June:

Between Motherwell and Glasgow Central

First Bus in West Yorkshire – On Sunday 19 June:

TPE tickets will be accepted on FirstBus services to complete journeys which were not possible by rail (due to cancellation/delays). Customers should travel as close to their original booked time as possible when using other operator services.

Rail replacement buses will be in place, where possible, for those customers who will not have a regular journey option via train.

