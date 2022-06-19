The rail operator said that due to higher-than-normal sickness levels, and ongoing industrial action, it will be operating a limited timetable on Sunday.
It asked customers to avoid travelling on its network, as the reduction in services, alongside large-scale events in Manchester, will make travel on many of its services "extremely difficult".
TransPennine Express tickets will be accepted on the following trains between the following locations.
Northern – Until Monday 20 June:
Across the network
Avanti West Coast – Until Monday 20 June:
Between Wigan and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh
London North Eastern Railway – Until Friday 17 June (as well as Sunday 19 June):
Between York and Edinburgh/Middlesbrough
East Midlands Railway – Until Monday 20 June :
Between Liverpool Lime Street and Sheffield
CrossCountry – Until Monday 20 June:
Between Sheffield and Edinburgh via Leeds and Doncaster
Lumo – On Sunday 19 June:
Between Newcastle and Edinburgh
Hull Trains – On Sunday 19 June:
Between Hull and Doncaster
ScotRail – On Sunday 19 June:
Between Motherwell and Glasgow Central
First Bus in West Yorkshire – On Sunday 19 June:
TPE tickets will be accepted on FirstBus services to complete journeys which were not possible by rail (due to cancellation/delays). Customers should travel as close to their original booked time as possible when using other operator services.
Rail replacement buses will be in place, where possible, for those customers who will not have a regular journey option via train.