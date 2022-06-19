The rail operator said that due to higher-than-normal sickness levels, and ongoing industrial action, it will be operating a limited timetable on Sunday.

It asked customers to avoid travelling on its network, as the reduction in services, alongside large-scale events in Manchester, will make travel on many of its services "extremely difficult".

TransPennine Express tickets will be accepted on the following trains between the following locations.

Northern – Until Monday 20 June:

Across the network

Avanti West Coast – Until Monday 20 June:

Between Wigan and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh

London North Eastern Railway – Until Friday 17 June (as well as Sunday 19 June):

Between York and Edinburgh/Middlesbrough

East Midlands Railway – Until Monday 20 June :

Between Liverpool Lime Street and Sheffield

CrossCountry – Until Monday 20 June:

Between Sheffield and Edinburgh via Leeds and Doncaster

Lumo – On Sunday 19 June:

Between Newcastle and Edinburgh

Hull Trains – On Sunday 19 June:

Between Hull and Doncaster

ScotRail – On Sunday 19 June:

Between Motherwell and Glasgow Central

First Bus in West Yorkshire – On Sunday 19 June:

TPE tickets will be accepted on FirstBus services to complete journeys which were not possible by rail (due to cancellation/delays). Customers should travel as close to their original booked time as possible when using other operator services.