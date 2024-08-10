As a result of essential maintenance, various motorways in Yorkshire will be closed for a period of time - here is everything you need to know.

Planned overnight maintenance will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

As a result, stopped vehicle detection will not be in operation along sections of Smart Motorway in the Northeast, Northwest, East Midlands and West Midlands, Southwest, Southeast and East between the hours of 9.30pm on Saturday, August 10 and 5pm on Sunday, August 11. Work will take place simultaneously in each region.

There are well-rehearsed plans and mitigations in place including extra traffic officer patrols, increased CCTV monitoring, and reduced speed limits.

The sun highlights the vehicles crossing the M62. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

The closures are listed by start date and they generally run between 8pm and 6am unless they are over 12 hours.

If you are travelling in the early morning, it is likely that your route may be impacted by closures starting the evening before.

The planned full closures in Yorkshire tonight will take place between 8pm tonight (August 10) and 6am tomorrow morning (August 11).

M62 eastbound and westbound J36, J37, carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

The carriageway and lane closures for bridge works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

A616 - both directions - 8pm to 6am

A616 eastbound and westbound Flouch to Stocksbridge, carriageway closure. The A616 eastbound and westbound Flouch to Wortley Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs diversion in place via National Highways and Local Authority network.

A1(M) Northbound - 8pm to 6am