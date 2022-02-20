41 Flood warnings issued across Yorkshire as Rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple and Wharfe expected to burst banks

The Rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple, and Wharfe are all expected to burst their banks - with the North Sea also expected to cause flooding in Scarborough.

People who live in the areas affected by the flooding have been urged to act now to stay safe, with river levels rising fast.

To find out if your property is affected by the flood warnings - and what time the flood warning is in place until, visit the government website here.If your property is affected, you are advised to turn off gas, water, and electricity, move possessions upstairs or to safety, and move your family, pets, and any vehicles to safety.

Flooding in York on Saturday (February 19)

Flood warnings have been issued for the following Yorkshire areas:

Bishop Monkton Beck at Bishop Monkton

Hebble Brook at Halifax

Hebden Beck at Hebden

Holme Beck at Glusburn

Ings Beck at Ings Lane, Skipton

Keswick Campsite

Kettlewell Beck at Kettlewell

Long Dike and Sutton Beck at Sutton in Craven

North Sea at Scarborough - Foreshore Road

North Sea at Scarborough - Sandside

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Aire at Cottingley

River Aire at Esholt and Apperley Bridge

River Aire at Gargrave

River Aire at Shipley

River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot

River Calder at Mirfield - Calder View to Steanard Lane

River Crimple at Pannal and Burn Bridge

River Derwent at Bamford including Mytham Bridge

River Nidd at Glasshouses

River Nidd at Birstwith

River Nidd at Hampsthwaite

River Nidd at Hunsingore

River Nidd at Killinghall Business Parks

River Nidd at Knaresborough

River Nidd at Knaresborough Caravan Parks and Goldsborough Mill Farm

River Nidd at Low Laithe

River Nidd at Pateley Bridge

River Nidd at Summerbridge and Dacre Bank

River Wharfe at Addingham

River Wharfe at Billams Hill and riverside properties between Otley and Pool

River Wharfe at Bolton Bridge

River Wharfe at Burley in Wharfedale

River Wharfe at Burnsall

River Wharfe at Castley Lane

River Wharfe at Denton Road Ilkley

River Wharfe at Ilkley

River Wharfe at Linton

River Wharfe at Otley

River Wharfe at Pool in Wharfedale