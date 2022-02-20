41 Flood warnings issued across Yorkshire as Rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple and Wharfe expected to burst banks

The Rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple, and Wharfe are all expected to burst their banks - with the North Sea also expected to cause flooding in Scarborough.
People who live in the areas affected by the flooding have been urged to act now to stay safe, with river levels rising fast.
To find out if your property is affected by the flood warnings - and what time the flood warning is in place until, visit the government website here.If your property is affected, you are advised to turn off gas, water, and electricity, move possessions upstairs or to safety, and move your family, pets, and any vehicles to safety.
Flood warnings have been issued for the following Yorkshire areas:
Bishop Monkton Beck at Bishop Monkton
Hebble Brook at Halifax
Hebden Beck at Hebden
Holme Beck at Glusburn
Ings Beck at Ings Lane, Skipton
Keswick Campsite
Kettlewell Beck at Kettlewell
Long Dike and Sutton Beck at Sutton in Craven
North Sea at Scarborough - Foreshore Road
North Sea at Scarborough - Sandside
River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
River Aire at Cottingley
River Aire at Esholt and Apperley Bridge
River Aire at Gargrave
River Aire at Shipley
River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot
River Calder at Mirfield - Calder View to Steanard Lane
River Crimple at Pannal and Burn Bridge
River Derwent at Bamford including Mytham Bridge
River Nidd at Glasshouses
River Nidd at Birstwith
River Nidd at Hampsthwaite
River Nidd at Hunsingore
River Nidd at Killinghall Business Parks
River Nidd at Knaresborough
River Nidd at Knaresborough Caravan Parks and Goldsborough Mill Farm
River Nidd at Low Laithe
River Nidd at Pateley Bridge
River Nidd at Summerbridge and Dacre Bank
River Wharfe at Addingham
River Wharfe at Billams Hill and riverside properties between Otley and Pool
River Wharfe at Bolton Bridge
River Wharfe at Burley in Wharfedale
River Wharfe at Burnsall
River Wharfe at Castley Lane
River Wharfe at Denton Road Ilkley
River Wharfe at Ilkley
River Wharfe at Linton
River Wharfe at Otley
River Wharfe at Pool in Wharfedale
Walsden Water at Walsden