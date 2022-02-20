Firefighters called in to help Yorkshire residents evacuate flood-hit homes

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue released a photo of firefighters helping Yorkshire residents to evacuate their flood-hit homes.

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 5:42 pm

Firefighters were called in to help evacuate several Knaresborough residents from their homes after flood waters rose.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue posted a photo on Twitter showing two firefighters carrying a man through knee-deep flood water.

North Yorkshire firefighters helped residents to evacuate their homes [Image: North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue]

"Knaresborough crews assisted several residents to evacuate their homes due to high levels of flood water," they stated at 4.48pm on Sunday.

A second photo showed the firemen helping to evacuate a dog from one of the flood-hit homes.

The fire service also warned motorists not to drive into floodwater.

Heavy rain in Yorkshire on Sunday (February 20) has led to flooding across the region, with numerous flood warnings issued.

They also evacuated their dogs [Image: North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue via Twitter]

Areas around the rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple and Wharfe were all expected to experience flooding - as well as the North Sea in Scarborough.

To find out if your property is affected by the flood warnings - and what time the flood warning is in place until, visit the government website here.

