Yorkshire saw a flurry of snow between the winters of 2013 and 2021 and the positive outcomes were the stunning photos taken at just the right time to capture a bird resting on a snow-covered branch.
Ever wondered what a beach would look like covered in snow? Scarborough has seen its snowy days.
1. Scarborough
Snow covered the beach in the seaside resort of Scarborough in February 2018. Photo: Anthony Devlin / AFP via Getty Images
2. Bolton Abbey
A woman walked her dog over a snow covered bridge at Bolton Abbey, near Skipton in January 2013. Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images
3. Yorkshire Dales
Heavy snow fell over parts of a sheep farm in March 2013. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
4. Butterfly Reservoir
Snow-covered fields and trees are reflected in Butterfly Reservoir near the village of Marsden in December 2014. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images
