Snow in Yorkshire: Beautiful photos that show the region covered in snow over the last 11 years including Scarborough beach

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:45 GMT
Yorkshire looks picturesque when blanketed with snow and over the last 11 years there have been winters when the snow has been very heavy - here are some beautiful photos.

Yorkshire saw a flurry of snow between the winters of 2013 and 2021 and the positive outcomes were the stunning photos taken at just the right time to capture a bird resting on a snow-covered branch.

Ever wondered what a beach would look like covered in snow? Scarborough has seen its snowy days.

Here are some of the most beautiful photos of Yorkshire covered in snow.

Snow covered the beach in the seaside resort of Scarborough in February 2018.

1. Scarborough

Snow covered the beach in the seaside resort of Scarborough in February 2018. Photo: Anthony Devlin / AFP via Getty Images

A woman walked her dog over a snow covered bridge at Bolton Abbey, near Skipton in January 2013.

2. Bolton Abbey

A woman walked her dog over a snow covered bridge at Bolton Abbey, near Skipton in January 2013. Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

Heavy snow fell over parts of a sheep farm in March 2013.

3. Yorkshire Dales

Heavy snow fell over parts of a sheep farm in March 2013. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Snow-covered fields and trees are reflected in Butterfly Reservoir near the village of Marsden in December 2014.

4. Butterfly Reservoir

Snow-covered fields and trees are reflected in Butterfly Reservoir near the village of Marsden in December 2014. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

