As Storm Benjamin reaches Yorkshire a yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain and wind across the region - here is what to expect.

Storm Benjamin, as named by Meteo France, is set to hit the UK with heavy rain and winds of more than 70mph this week, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings over possible disruption, flooding, power cuts and damage to buildings in a number of areas across the country on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The warnings will be in place between 12am and 9pm for rain and between 3am and 11.59pm for wind.

Those within the affected regions have been warned by the weather service to expect heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening, with up to 50mm in some areas by early Thursday morning.

A car travels through some flooding. (Pic credit: Kelvin Stuttard)

A separate warning for wind on Thursday is in place from 9am until 11.59pm and will cover the east of England from Brighton up to Scarborough.

For the majority of the yellow alert area, gusts of up to 55mph are expected with 65mph possible near coasts, the Met Office said.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Dan Harris, said: “It is worth noting that there is a greater than usual uncertainty surrounding the track and intensity of this low-pressure system.

“So the public should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves, with adjustments to the forecasts likely at short notice.”

There will be a risk of heavy rain for southern and eastern parts of Britain associated with Storm Benjamin.

Yorkshire residents should expect spray and flooding on roads leading to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents, making journey times longer, public transport may be affected in places with some journey times taking longer and flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.