Yorkshire is braced for more bad weather as a yellow weather warning has been issued for wind - but it won’t bear the brunt of Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-named storm is set to bring up to 80mph winds and heavy rain to the UK on Friday and into the weekend.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for western parts of the UK, while there is a yellow weather warning in place for Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office warned that flying debris could cause injury or danger to life while buildings may be damaged, such as tiles blown from roofs.

It said power cuts and large waves should be expected, and some roads and bridges may be closed, with falling trees posing an additional hazard.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused in the northern and western parts of the warning area and some hill snow can be expected in areas above 200m elevation.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “Storm Darragh is an evolving system and will bring several hazards, including wind gusts of up to 70-80mph around western coasts, especially from Devon and Cornwall to south-west Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wind speeds in inland areas will be slightly reduced with maximum gusts expected to reach 60-70mph.”

Senior forecaster for the Met Office, Simon Partridge, said there will be some “very dangerous” conditions particularly around coastal areas.

He said: “The main thing is unless you really need to be going out in this on Saturday, it’s best to avoid it, particularly if you live in any of those areas covered by the amber wind warning.

“70 mile an hour winds are dangerous and we could see, as the warnings suggest, a risk to life as a result. We have a very blustery spell of weather ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amber warnings are usually over small areas, but because of the track of the storm, this will actually affect quite a large part of the UK.”

Dale Hipkiss, duty manager at National Highways, said: “If you’re planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads.

“If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind.

“It’s also a good idea for drivers to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency said it is carefully monitoring the progress of the storm ahead of the weekend.

Katharine Smith, Flood Duty Manager, said heavy rain is expected to move “rapidly” across the north and west of England on Thursday evening.

She added: “Minor surface water flooding is probable across parts of North West England and minor river flooding is possible more widely across the country.