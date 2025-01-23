As storm Éowyn approaches, yellow and amber weather warnings will be issued across Yorkshire this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the rest of the country has been issued with red weather warnings due to storm Éowyn, the weather warnings for wind in Yorkshire are yellow and amber.

Conditions will turn both wet and windy during the early hours of Friday morning, January 24, 2025, as the storm arrives and will see major changes and disruptions to Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “We reserve the issuing of Red Warnings for the most severe weather which represents a likely danger to life and severe disruption, and that is the case with Storm Éowyn.

Sea birds take flight near a fishing pier as storm clouds. (Pic credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

“While it will be widely very windy on Friday, with additional hazards from rain and snow, the strongest winds and most significant impacts are likely in Northern Ireland and central and southwestern parts of Scotland within the Red Warning areas, where winds could gust 80-90 mph quite widely for a time, and potentially up to 100 mph for exposed coasts in particular.”

Storm Éowyn, pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, will lead to strengthening winds initially in southwestern parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall. This will rapidly spread northeast to the rest of the UK during Friday morning.

There is also a chance of snow over Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland as the system initially bumps into cold air, however, much of this will quickly change to rain as milder air moves in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night. This will bring a bout of strong winds, initially south to southeasterly before turning west to southwesterly, with peak gusts of 60-70mph fairly widely inland. It will be 70-80mph in some areas, including some coasts and hills, and around 80-90mph along more exposed coasts and hills.

Residents in areas with amber weather warnings can expect some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs as well as the possibility of power cuts that may affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and some roads and bridges will close, there is also a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down and injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The amber weather warning which will affect areas such as Bradford, Northallerton, Scarborough and Harrogate will be enforced between 6am and 9pm on Friday, January 24.