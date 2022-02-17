Storm Eunice: Sheffield, Leeds, Doncaster, Bradford, Wakefield, Halifax - when is the storm hitting Yorkshire?

Power cuts, trees down and damage to property are expected - the Met Office has issued a Red Warning - danger to life and property.
Anyone planning to travel is advised to rearrange their plans, and stay home if possible.
Winds will hit Yorkshire cities, towns and villages around midday, with Sheffield, Doncaster and South Yorkshire likely to be worst affected.
It comes just days after Storm Dudley downed trees and power lines - halting trains and trams - across the north of England earlier this week.
Storm Eunice: Live Updates will run all day here tomorrow.