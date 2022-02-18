Storm Eunice to bring 'heavy snow' to Yorkshire as Met Office warns of travel chaos and power cuts

North Yorkshire is expected to see disruption caused by heavy snow and strong winds - with amber and yellow weather warnings for wind also covering the rest of the region. The Met Office warned North Yorkshire could see travel delays, with trains and planes likely to be delayed or cancelled, and motorists stranded.
It also stated there is a slight chance that rural communities could be temporarily cut off.
There is also a risk of power cuts, while mobile phone coverage could also be affected.