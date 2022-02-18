Storm Eunice to bring 'heavy snow' to Yorkshire as Met Office warns of travel chaos and power cuts

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in North Yorkshire on Friday (February 18), in addition to the existing yellow warning for wind.

By Caroline Howley
Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:30 am

North Yorkshire is expected to see disruption caused by heavy snow and strong winds - with amber and yellow weather warnings for wind also covering the rest of the region. The Met Office warned North Yorkshire could see travel delays, with trains and planes likely to be delayed or cancelled, and motorists stranded.

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice: Yorkshire rivers could burst their banks as storm prompts danger-t...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It also stated there is a slight chance that rural communities could be temporarily cut off.

North Yorkshire could see heavy snow on Friday

There is also a risk of power cuts, while mobile phone coverage could also be affected.

Met OfficeNorth YorkshireStorm Eunice