Yorkshire heatwave: How long will the heatwave last in the region as the UK experiences highest temperatures so far this year? What is the weather forecast for this week in Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford, Scarborough and Hull?
The Met Office has announced that Yorkshire will see the hottest temperatures this week than we have seen the entire year so far.
While the sun will be out and the temperatures will soar to highs of 27C, it is expected that it will be cloudy in various areas in Yorkshire too.
Today (June 24) clouds are likely to develop during the day, with some sunny spells and light sea breezes will bring a cooler feel to the Yorkshire coast.
In the evening it will be dry and most likely a generally cloudy night, which will help to keep temperatures on the mild side. There may be some mist developing should any cloud breaks occur.
Tomorrow (June 25) it will be dry and very warm again and with a mostly cloudy start to the day, however this is likely to break up to give sunny spells. There are expected to be potentially low clouds and fog forming along the coasts later in the day.
Weather forecasters are expecting potential higher temperatures to come into the early part of this week.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said: “After a brief, less settled interlude [last week], fine conditions will return into the beginning of next week.
“For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures with many places reaching the mid-20°Cs.
“Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions.
“Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the beginning to middle of [this] week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.
“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the highest temperatures so far this year.”
While temperatures could reach a peak on Wednesday (June 26), we may potentially see the breakdown of this high-pressure from Tuesday night into Wednesday as things turn more unsettled.
This Summer, we’re teaming up with TK Maxx presents Live, at The Piece Hall in Halifax, to offer Yorkshire Post digital subscribers a chance to win VIP tickets
With this breakdown, there is also expected to be heavy showers or thunderstorms in areas, with the most persistent rain likely in the west or southwest.
Mr Rudman said: “Confidence in the forecast reduces markedly from Wednesday onwards, with uncertainty in both how long the heat will last and how it will break down, which we will be keeping an eye on for the coming days. However, by next weekend, cooler, changeable conditions become more likely.
“The best advice for anyone wanting to know how the weather is shaping up from mid-next week, is to keep an eye on our latest forecast.”
Weather forecast for Yorkshire this week
Leeds
Monday
The city will reach highs of 25C and lows of 19C and will be mostly cloudy with various sunny spells throughout the day.
Tuesday
On Tuesday it will reach highs of 26C and lows of 19C and will be a mix of sunny spells and cloudy weather.
Wednesday
During the middle of the week, Leeds will experience highs of 24C and lows of 19C and will mainly be cloudy with some sunny spells in the afternoon.
Thursday
At the tail end of the week, Leeds will be cooler with highs of 22C and lows of 12C where it will be mostly cloudy during the morning and afternoon and the sun is set to come out in the evening.
Friday
Leeds will have highs of 19C and lows of 11C on Friday and will mostly be cloudy with the occasional sunny intervals.
Saturday
Again, Leeds will see highs of 19C and lows of 12C on Saturday and will be mostly cloudy with the occasional sunny intervals.
Sunday
The temperature is set to pick up slightly on Sunday with highs of 20C and lows of 12C and will be mostly cloudy with sunny intervals.
York
Monday
York will see highs of 25C today and lows of 19C and is set to be sunny in the early afternoon before it turns cloudy for the rest of the day.
Tuesday
There will be highs of 26C and lows of 15C and will be a mixture of clouds in the morning and early afternoon before it becomes sunny later in the day.
Wednesday
The middle of the week will see highs of 24C and lows of 16C. It will be a mixed bag of cloud and sun.
Thursday
York will see highs of 23C and lows of 12C on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with occasional sunny spells.
Friday
There will be highs of 19C and lows of 10C. It will be a mixture of cloudy weather and sun.
Saturday
There will be highs of 19C and lows of 12C with mostly clouds.
Sunday
Again, it will pick up slightly on Sunday in York with highs of 20C and lows of 12C. There will mostly be clouds with some sunny spells.
Sheffield
Monday
This city will see highs of 25C and lows of 19C in Sheffield and will be cloudy during the morning and afternoon before the sun appears in the evening.
Tuesday
There will be highs of 27C and lows of 15C and a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals.
Wednesday
The mid-week will see highs of 25C and lows of 17C. It will be a mixture of cloudy weather and sunny spells.
Thursday
There will be highs of 23C and lows of 13C. In the morning and afternoon it is set to be cloudy before the sun comes out late afternoon.
Friday
The highs will be 19C and lows will be 11C. It will be a combination of cloudy and sunny spells.
Saturday
There will be highs of 20C and lows of 12C with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.
Sunday
There will be highs of 20C and lows of 12C with mostly sunny spells and the occasional cloudy weather.
Bradford
Monday
There will be highs of 25C and lows of 18C in Bradford with sunny skies in the afternoon and it will be cloudy from 3pm onwards.
Tuesday
There will be highs of 26C and lows of 16C. The early morning will be cloudy, sunny spells appear from 7am to 12pm before it turns cloudy again for the rest of the day.
Wednesday
There will be highs of 24C and lows of 17C. It will be mostly cloudy that day.
Thursday
There will be highs of 21C and lows of 12C. It will be cloudy all morning and afternoon until 4pm and is set to be sunny until 7pm.
Friday
There will be highs of 18C and lows of 11C. Most of the day will be sunny.
Saturday
There will be highs of 19C and lows of 13C. It will mostly be cloudy on this day.
Sunday
There will be highs of 20C and lows of 12C and is likely to be mostly sunny during the day.
Scarborough
Monday
There are highs of 22C and lows of 17C in Scarborough today. Most of the afternoon will be sunny before clouds appear in the late afternoon and evening.
Tuesday
There will be highs of 20C and lows of 14C with a mixture of clouds and sunny spells.
Wednesday
There will be highs of 18C and lows of 15C during the mid-week. In the morning there is fog and clouds which will last until the afternoon. In the late afternoon, the sun will come out.
Thursday
There will be highs of 22C and lows of 11C. It will be mostly mist, cloud and the occasional sunny spells.
Friday
There will be highs of 18C and lows of 11C. It will mostly be cloudy with the occasional sunny spells.
Saturday
It will get cooler over the weekend with highs of 17C and lows of 12C. It will predominantly be cloudy on this day.
Sunday
There will be highs of 18C and lows of 11C. It is expected to be a mixture of cloudy weather and sunny intervals.
Hull
Monday
There are highs of 25C and lows of 19C. A mixture of clouds and sunny intervals throughout the day.
Tuesday
There will be highs of 25C and lows of 14C. It will be mostly cloudy during the morning and early afternoon and will remain sunny throughout the late afternoon and evening.
Wednesday
There will be highs of 22C and lows of 16C. It will be mostly overcast throughout the early morning before the sun comes out from 10am onwards.
Thursday
There will be highs of 24C and lows of 12C with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.
Friday
It will get cooler with highs of 20C and lows of 11C. It will be mostly cloudy on this day.
Saturday
Again, there will be highs of 20C and lows of 12C with mostly sunny spells and intervals along with some cloudy weather.
Sunday
There will be highs of 20C and lows of 13C and will mostly be cloudy with the occasional sunny spells.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.