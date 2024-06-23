If you have a garden and want inspiration or something to aspire to then these National Trust gardens are open to explore in Yorkshire this summer:Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon, North Yorkshire: This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a unique place made of two moments in history.

Where medieval strength blends with 18th century eccentricity to create a landscape full of secrets, curiosities, and breathtaking views.

The garden at Studley Royal is one of the best surviving examples of a Georgian water garden in England. The elegant ornamental lakes, canals, temples, and cascades provide a succession of dramatic eye-catching vistas and a great place to wander on a warm summer’s day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beningbrough, near York, North Yorkshire: A summer visit to Beningbrough is a treat for the senses, with an 8-acre formal garden to explore. There are swathes of pastel perennials, including geraniums and peonies, and the heady scent of mock orange fills the air.

Visitors outside the south front of Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire.

Later in summer, the south border takes charge with bolder tones and textures from dahlias and asters. A new Mediterranean Garden, designed by RHS Gold winner Andy Sturgeon, is due to open later in the season.

Goddards, York, North Yorkshire: Discover five acres of garden rooms created in the Arts and Crafts style, in the former home of the Terry family. With a formal terrace and pond, herbaceous borders, wildlife pond and historic glasshouse on the edge of York racecourse. The house is used as the regional base for the charity, but refreshments can be enjoyed on the terrace. Join a gardener talk on Fridays in summer to find out more about the history of the garden and its design.

Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, North Yorkshire: This organic garden next to the River Rye is the perfect place to enjoy some peace and quiet, with hidden spots to discover along with colourful flowers and flamboyant peacocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s always plenty to see in the kitchen garden with busy borders growing broad beans, salads, herbs, gooseberries, and grapes. Much of the produce also makes its way into the dishes served in the tea-room.

East Riddlesden Hall, Keighley, West Yorkshire: The intimate gardens at East Riddlesden Hall are a hidden gem on the edge of Keighley and will be full of bright colours at this time of year. Green lawns are surrounded by colourful borders, vibrant climbers and the smell of sweetly scented roses fills the air. Pull up a picnic blanket or relax in a deck chair with a good book and enjoy this peaceful space.

Nostell, near Wakefield, West Yorkshire: The gardens, lakes and woodland surrounding the Georgian treasure house at Nostell are an ideal place to take in the season. Don’t miss the roses or the working kitchen garden by the orangery, planted with over 100 different crops. Nostell is famous for its rhubarb, with 19 varieties grown, so it’s the perfect excuse to sample the rhubarb ice-cream.

Wentworth Castle Gardens, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire: Not far from Barnsley, the garden, woodland and parkland at Wentworth are open for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stroll through formal gardens with inspiring monuments, and discover a folly that isn’t quite what it seems to be.