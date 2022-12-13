The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for snow and ice covering parts of North Yorkshire this week.

Temperatures have significantly dropped in the UK this month, particularly in northern areas including Yorkshire. This extreme cold weather has prompted questions about whether the region will see snow this Christmas.

The Troll of Trondheim has already arrived in the north of the UK including Scotland and even parts of Yorkshire. The Yorkshire Wolds has already been covered in snow as a result and the same with the Yorkshire coast including Filey and Bridlington.

This week only four areas in North Yorkshire have been issued with a snow and ice yellow weather warning as the Met Office predicts ‘very cold’ weather with ‘freezing fog to sunny spells’. Generally across Yorkshire the evening of Tuesday, December 13 will be cold with a widespread ‘severe frost’. But some coastal districts will have scattered snow showers, bringing a risk of icy patches and further freezing fog developing inland with a minimum temperature of -9C.

The first covering of snow in 2022 over the tops of the Wolds, East Yorkshire. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022 there will be freezing fog inland only slowly clearing as coastal districts see further snow flurries. It will get brighter later in the day with some sunny spells developing, although further wintry showers are set to affect eastern areas of Yorkshire with a maximum temperature of 2C.

From Thursday, December 15 to Friday, December 16, 2022 the weather will be very cold with a mix of winter hazards, with the possibility of giving way to a windier, more unsettled weekend with rain, sleet and snow ‘more finely balanced’.

Which areas in North Yorkshire have been issued with a yellow weather warning?

Just four areas will be affected by snow and ice this week from Tuesday, December 13 to Friday, December 16, 2022.

Whitby, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Guisborough have been issued with a yellow weather warning for ice and snow by the Met Office.

These areas are expected to see snowy showers, icy surfaces and will bring some travel disruption.

According to the weather service, this is what residents can expect:

- Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

- Possibly some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

