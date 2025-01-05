Yorkshire snow: Beautiful photos show the region covered in snow in Leeds, Wakefield, Bingley, Knaresborough and Harrogate

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th Jan 2025, 15:18 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 16:24 GMT
There are plenty of beautiful photos showing various areas in Yorkshire blanketed with snow in Leeds, Wakefield, Bingley, Knaresborough and Harrogate.

There have been weather warnings in place and mass disruption across Yorkshire including National Highways road closures, traffic jams and cancelled flights at Leeds Bradford Airport.

TransPennine Express has urged customers not to travel on certain routes in the region due to the heavy snow.

But despite all the travel issues, the snow always provides scenic views. Here are some photos we’ve compiled.

People look at a view of Knaresborough Viaduct.

1. Knaresborough Viaduct

People look at a view of Knaresborough Viaduct. Photo: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

A couple take their dog for a walk in the snow near Knaresborough Castle.

2. Knaresborough Castle

A couple take their dog for a walk in the snow near Knaresborough Castle. Photo: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

Snow in Armley Gotts park, Leeds.

3. Armley Gotts

Snow in Armley Gotts park, Leeds. Photo: National World

A road in Harrogate is blanketed with snow.

4. Harrogate street

A road in Harrogate is blanketed with snow. Photo: Supplied

