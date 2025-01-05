There have been weather warnings in place and mass disruption across Yorkshire including National Highways road closures, traffic jams and cancelled flights at Leeds Bradford Airport.
TransPennine Express has urged customers not to travel on certain routes in the region due to the heavy snow.
But despite all the travel issues, the snow always provides scenic views. Here are some photos we’ve compiled.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.