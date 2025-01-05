There have been weather warnings in place and mass disruption across Yorkshire including National Highways road closures, traffic jams and cancelled flights at Leeds Bradford Airport.

TransPennine Express has urged customers not to travel on certain routes in the region due to the heavy snow.

But despite all the travel issues, the snow always provides scenic views. Here are some photos we’ve compiled.

Knaresborough Viaduct People look at a view of Knaresborough Viaduct. Photo: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

Knaresborough Castle A couple take their dog for a walk in the snow near Knaresborough Castle. Photo: Danny Lawson / PA Wire

Armley Gotts Snow in Armley Gotts park, Leeds. Photo: National World