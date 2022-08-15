Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the region which are expected to hit in the beginning of this week following last week’s heatwave.

Through Monday, August 15, there are likely to be thunderstorms producing some torrential downpours for some areas and possible disruption.

Here is what to expect in the next couple of days:

A man jumps over a puddle during a thunderstorm. (Pic credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses may be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

- There is a slight chance of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

According to the Met Office, it is thought to be cloudier today than it recently has been, however some sunshine is still likely and as cloud builds, further isolated showers are possible, heavy at times and with a chance of turning thundery. It will be cooler today than it was yesterday (Sunday, August 14).

The yellow weather warning is in place for Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 in various parts of Yorkshire.

Here is when the thunderstorms are expected to hit in Leeds, Sheffield, Doncaster, York, Bradford, Harrogate and Northallerton today.

Leeds

Today thunderstorms are expected at 4pm, 5pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm.

Sheffield

Thunderstorms are expected at 3pm and 4pm today in Sheffield.

Doncaster

The thunderstorms are expected to occur at 3pm, 4pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm today.

York

The thunderstorms are expected around 4pm, 5pm and 9pm today.

Bradford

Thunderstorms are expected at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm today.

Harrogate

The thunderstorms are expected to hit at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm today.

Northallerton