With the recent spate of hot weather engulfing Yorkshire this summer, there have been some consequences that have caused major damage including fire outbreaks.

How are thunderstorms and lightning formed?

According to the Met Office, thunderstorms develop when the environment is unstable; where warm air exists underneath much cooler air.

Thunder and lightning. (Pic credit: Tom Shaw / Getty Images)

As the warm air lifts, it cools and condenses resulting in small droplets of water. If there is enough instability in the air, the updraught of warm air is rapid and the water vapour will quickly form a cumulonimbus cloud. Generally, these clouds can form in under an hour.

While the warm air continues to rise, the water droplets mix together to produce larger droplets which freeze to form ice crystals. This results in circulating air in the clouds, water freezes on the surface of the droplet or crystal. Gradually, the droplets become too heavy to be supported by the updraughts of air and they fall as hail.

The Met Office said: “As hail moves within the cloud, it picks up a negative charge by rubbing against smaller positively charged ice crystals. A negative charge forms at the base of the cloud where the hail collects, while the lighter ice crystals remain near the top of the cloud and create a positive charge.

“The negative charge is attracted to the Earth’s surface and other clouds and objects. When the attraction becomes too strong, the positive and negative charges come together, or discharge, to balance the difference in a flash of lightning (sometimes known as lightning strike or lightning bolt). The rapid expansion and heating of air caused by lightning produces the accompanying loud clap of thunder.”

When will thunderstorms hit Yorkshire?

Leeds

The thunderstorms are expected to occur on September 5 at around 10pm and 11pm.

They will also reach Leeds on September 6 at around 12pm, 1pm and 7pm and September 7 at around 1pm..

York

Thunderstorms are predicted to occur on September 6 at around 12am, 1am, 3am, 7am, 8am, 12pm, 1pm, 5pm, 7pm and 9pm in York.

They are also forecast to reach York on September 8 at around 1pm.

Sheffield

Thunderstorms are predicted to reach Sheffield on September 5 at around 10pm and 11pm.

Bradford

The thunderstorms are forecast to reach Bradford on September 5 at around 9pm, 10pm and 11pm.

They will also appear on Tuesday, September 6 at around 12am, 1am, 2am, 12pm and 7pm.

Scarborough

Thunderstorms are expected to reach Scarborough on Tuesday, September 6 at around 11am, 12pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

Bridlington

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Bridlington on Tuesday, September 6 at around 12am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

Harrogate

Thunderstorms are predicted to hit Harrogate on Monday, September 5 at around 10pm and 11pm and on Tuesday, September 6 at around 12am, 2am, 8pm and 9pm.

Northallerton