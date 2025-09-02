Yorkshire has seen the hottest summer in over a century - here’s how the dry weather and droughts have affected the region’s vineyards and harvests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has declared spring 2025 as being Yorkshire’s warmest spring since records began in 1884.

During the summer months, the region has also experienced droughts that have drained reservoirs and the extreme hot weather has resulted in wildfires in the North York Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This drastic change in weather has had varied effects on the environment, including vineyards across Yorkshire.

Red grapes hang on the vine at Ryedale Vineyards in Malton. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

Laura Kent set up Yorkshire Wine School in the summer of 2011 after being made redundant at her previous job.

She has since immersed herself in everything wine-related from hosting regional tasting events to travelling abroad to teach about wine in Spain.

She has shared with The Yorkshire Post the ways in which grapes are grown across the region and what weather conditions are necessary for the best results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vines are exceptionally hardy plants, and can survive, and even thrive, in conditions which other fruit-bearing crops would find impossible,” Ms Kent said.

Sarah Bennett drags a sledge loaded with crates of grapes at Ryedale Vineyards. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

“But, the long-term set-up and planning for the vineyard needs to be executed with very dry conditions in mind.

“Meaning that if you get an abnormally dry period which is not in keeping with your usual weather patterns, your vineyard will not be in a position to overcome the challenge. This is exactly what Yorkshire vineyards have faced this year.

“This year has seen the region's driest spring for close to 150 years. Water at the start of the growing cycle is vital for helping vine flowers to turn into grapes; 'fruit set' as it is known, is often interrupted or inconsistent when it is unusually dry in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This in turn leads to fewer grapes on your vine, and a lower yield (i.e. less wine) at the end of the year.”

The positive or negative results of vineyard harvests in very dry weather depend on a range of factors including the survival instinct of the vines.

“Dry weather continued through the summer, and drought was eventually declared in July,” Ms Kent said.

“If we think about what vines are typically doing in Yorkshire in July/August, we realise that all this activity relies on water availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firstly, the grapes themselves are forming in shape and size. The swelling of the tiny berries into recognisably full sized grapes happens primarily because the vine sucks up water to pump into the berries.

“Once formed, the vine starts packing the grapes with sugar; this 'ripening' process is a result of photosynthesis.

“In order for the vine to perform this agricultural alchemy, certain conditions need to be met.

“Since photosynthesis expends a lot of water, thirsty vines are forced to make a choice: create sugar and possibly damage or even kill yourself because of a resulting lack of water, or close your stomata and protect the water you do have. Vines suffering from hydric stress typically prioritise their own survival over creating sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means that, despite the many hours of sunshine this year, we may find a lot of fruit is actually under-ripe, because activity has been curtailed to protect the vine.”

Ian Sargent and his wife Ann founded the vineyard Laurel Vines, based in Driffield, in spring of 2011.

This year has had a positive impact on Yorkshire vineyards, according to Mr Sargent.

“[It] has been a very good growing year for the Yorkshire vineyards, as grape vines are very deep rooted they can access water from deep in the ground, so the drought hasn't really affected them,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the dry warm weather this has meant that most vineyards are two to three weeks ahead of the usual harvest dates and with the reduced rain and humidity the fruit is in excellent condition, with very good phenolic ripeness and sugar levels, so envisaging some fantastic wines being made from this fruit.

“This year is following a poor year last year where it was cold and wet from long periods, which lead to higher than normal disease pressure and some fruit succumbing to mildews and botrytis.

“So as with all wine producing regions around the world we have great years, good years and poor years! I think 2025 will be recorded as a great year for Yorkshire and English vineyards.”

Jon and Michelle Fletcher took over Ryedale Vineyards in 2016 and have seen a milestone year in 2025 due to the dry weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The upcoming harvest here at Ryedale is the best we have had in ten years,” Mr Fletcher said.

“The vines here are old enough that the roots are well established and deep underground so have not been affected by the lack of rain.

“Our worry in the future is not lack of water but extreme weather caused by global warming.”

Development manager at Ryedale Vineyards, Kit Fletcher, added: “We're expecting the harvest to be much better this year due to the long, dry start to the growing season around April/May time, when the vines are flowering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year the heavy storms in Spring knocked a lot of the flowers off the vines which means we won't get any grapes come harvest.

“Light summers help with rising sugar levels in the grapes but a little rain helps to swell the grapes and make them larger, producing more juice.”

The age of the vines also play a role in how they survive and even thrive in hotter climates, Ms Kent said.

“Young vines are known to struggle in dry climates, their roots aren't as deep, so they are more reliant on water that has fallen recently,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Old vines often reach deep into the ground and can access water in underground aquifers which aren't dependent on last week's rainfall.

“So, in warmer climates young vines are often kept separately, perhaps weaned using irrigation until they are established enough to cope with the harsh conditions.

“Every winter, vines are pruned back very small, to ensure the stress is less the following year.”

Ms Kent shared the challenges grape growers face during these temperamental weather changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yorkshire vineyards are set up to cope with a climate which is mild and damp, not hot and dry,” she said.

“Everything from pruning regimes, to vine spacing, to the varieties we choose to plant is geared towards a climate which is increasingly not the norm.

“Because many vineyards were established recently, the average vine age is also quite low. This means our grape growers are having to battle extra hard with the unpredictable nature of climate change.