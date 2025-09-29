With the last few weeks being dry and sunny and temperature dropping significantly - when will it start raining in Yorkshire again? Here is the weather forecast for the region.

Across Yorkshire, early mist and fog patches will gradually spread to leave a dry morning on Monday, September 29, 2025, with long sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

A little cloud bubbling up in the afternoon and the sunshine turning a little bit hazier, but remaining dry with light winds.

In the evening, it will be mostly dry and chilly, with partly cloudy skies and some clear intervals. Clouds will thicken over western hills with isolated outbreaks of light rain later.

Rain fall. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

On Tuesday, September 30, there will be a bright and sunny start in the east, though cloudy with outbreaks of light rain over western hills.

Clouds will spread across all parts through the afternoon and will get milder with light winds.

From Wednesday (October 1) to Friday (October 3) it will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain near the end of the week.

In Leeds, outbreaks of light rain will fall from late night on Thursday (October 2) at 11pm and will continue into the early hours of Friday morning until 6am.

In York, the light rain will also fall at 11pm on Thursday and will continue into the early hours of Friday morning until 5am.

In Sheffield, the light rain will begin to fall in the early morning of Friday until 6am.

In Bradford, the light rain will begin to fall at 11pm on Thursday evening and will continue until 6am on Friday.

In Harrogate, the light rain will start falling at 11pm on Thursday and will continue until 6am on Friday.

In Hull, the light rain will fall in the early hours of Friday until 4am.