Heavy rain is expected from 3pm on Saturday – with the warning stretching until 6pm on Sunday February 18.

Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday.

Some disruption is likely, the Met Office said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Date: 6th May 2019. Picture James Hardisty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus and train services are likely to be affect with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer and flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely on Sunday.

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is also expected this weekend.

All of England and Wales is covered by yellow Met Office rain alerts lasting from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening, though Northern Ireland and Scotland will also be damp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They warn of possible flooding, travel disruption and power cuts, with as much as 40mm of rain set to fall on already saturated ground after downpours earlier in the week.

However, temperatures will hit highs of 14 to 15C, five degrees higher than average for the time of year, amid a mild spell in the country due to winds coming from the south.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “The ground is already a little bit more saturated across England and Wales compared to Scotland and Northern Ireland, so they’ll be a little more sensitive to the rainfall.