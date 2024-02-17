Yorkshire weather: Warning for rain issued for Yorkshire 'as flooding likely' and buses and trains set to be delayed
Heavy rain is expected from 3pm on Saturday – with the warning stretching until 6pm on Sunday February 18.
Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday.
Some disruption is likely, the Met Office said.
Bus and train services are likely to be affect with journey times taking longer.
Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer and flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely on Sunday.
Some interruption to power supplies and other services is also expected this weekend.
All of England and Wales is covered by yellow Met Office rain alerts lasting from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening, though Northern Ireland and Scotland will also be damp.
They warn of possible flooding, travel disruption and power cuts, with as much as 40mm of rain set to fall on already saturated ground after downpours earlier in the week.
However, temperatures will hit highs of 14 to 15C, five degrees higher than average for the time of year, amid a mild spell in the country due to winds coming from the south.
Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “The ground is already a little bit more saturated across England and Wales compared to Scotland and Northern Ireland, so they’ll be a little more sensitive to the rainfall.
“Some parts could see disruption, transport may be a little bit delayed and if you’re driving on the roads your journey may take a little bit longer due to spray and road closures.”
