Watch as a glowing meteor shoots across the Yorkshire trail leaving a smokey trail - when Perseid meteor shower peaks and how to see the Perseid meteor shower.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An incredible image shows a meteor shooting across the sky in Yorkshire on August 8.

Hollie Roebuck captured the shooting star and its smokey trail from Barnsley and posted it to social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Perseid meteor shower?

In 2025, the Perseid meteor shower is active between July and August 24, with the shower to peak on August 12.

The best time to see the Perseids is between midnight and 5:30am.

A bright meteor shoots across the Yorkshire sky. | Hollie Roebuck

How can I see the Perseid meteor shower?

Royal Museums Greenwich say you should plan ahead and check the weather forecast. If it is likely to be inclement, find a different location or go out on a different day. The days leading up to the peak are usually better than the days after.

Reduce the amount of light pollution. You could do this by heading out to the countryside, a nearby park or even turning your back to street lights. Give your eyes at least 15 minutes to adjust to the dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meteors can appear in any part of the sky so the more of the sky you can see, the better. Find an area with a clear view of the horizon away from trees and buildings.