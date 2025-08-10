Yorkshire Perseid meteor shower: Watch glowing meteor flash across sky - How can I see Perseid meteor shower?
An incredible image shows a meteor shooting across the sky in Yorkshire on August 8.
Hollie Roebuck captured the shooting star and its smokey trail from Barnsley and posted it to social media.
When is the Perseid meteor shower?
In 2025, the Perseid meteor shower is active between July and August 24, with the shower to peak on August 12.
The best time to see the Perseids is between midnight and 5:30am.
How can I see the Perseid meteor shower?
Royal Museums Greenwich say you should plan ahead and check the weather forecast. If it is likely to be inclement, find a different location or go out on a different day. The days leading up to the peak are usually better than the days after.
Reduce the amount of light pollution. You could do this by heading out to the countryside, a nearby park or even turning your back to street lights. Give your eyes at least 15 minutes to adjust to the dark.
Meteors can appear in any part of the sky so the more of the sky you can see, the better. Find an area with a clear view of the horizon away from trees and buildings.
The meteors will seem to originate from the constellation of Perseus. You can use a stargazing app to find the exact location you should look.
