Yorkshire fire: Dramatic moment thick black smoke pours from large blaze as road closure in place
Dramatic drone footage shows plumes of thick black smoke pouring into the sky from a fire at a commercial property in Pocklington.
Residents living near the area of the fire - on York Road - are advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they’re being affected by the smoke.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service statement
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at a commercial property on York Road, Pocklington.
Smoke is visible in and around the area. If you're affected by the smoke, please keep windows and doors closed.
Due to the number of resources and smoke from the incident on the A1079 at Pocklington the road is being closed. Please try to avoid the area.”
Humberside Police statement
Humberside Police said: “Officers are currently in attendance on York Road A1079, Pocklington following reports of a fire. A road closure is in place between the Hodsow Lane roundabout and The Balk.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely.”
