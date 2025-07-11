New figures reveal South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services to be among the top in England and Wales for having found the most fire safety breaches in buildings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire safety remains a major concern across England and Wales, as new data reveals that 752 breaches have been identified by Fire and Rescue Services (excluding London) this year alone, pointing to widespread non-compliance among building owners.

Analysing the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) public enforcement register, safety experts CE Safety, have identified where fire safety notices have been most frequently issued in England and Wales (excluding London) by Fire and Rescue Services (FRS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between May 1st 2023, and April 30th 2025, Fire and Rescue Services issued a total of 4,108 statutory notices (excluding London). These are often in response to serious failings in fire prevention and building safety protocols.

West and South Yorkshire rank among top for fire safety breaches

The top 10 areas with the most fire safety concerns:

Rank Fire and Rescue Service Area Number of notices (1/5/23- 30/4/2025) Average number of notices per year Average number of notices per month 1 Leicestershire 338 169 14.08 2 West Yorkshire 317 158.5 13.21 3 Hampshire and Isle of Wight 294 147 12.25 4 Lancashire 282 141 11.75 5 East Sussex 229 114.5 9.54 6 South Yorkshire 167 83.5 6.96 7 Kent 154 77 6.42 8 Derbyshire 150 75 6.25 9 Merseyside 142 71 5.92 10 Cheshire 139 69.5 5.79

Buildings in the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service area received the highest number of fire safety notices over the last two years, with a total of 338 notices, averaging around 14 notices per month.

West Yorkshire followed closely behind with 317 notices issued, averaging 13 notices per month. Hampshire & Isle of Wight ranked third, averaging 12 notices per month.

South Yorkshire ranked sixth, with the local FRS having issued 167 enforcement notices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, buildings in Hertfordshire received just six notices over the two years, equivalent to one notice every four months. Cambridgeshire issued 12 notices in total, while Northumberland issued 14.

5 essential safety checks to carry out according to a fire safety expert

Check that escape routes are clear and accessible

Make sure all doors, hallways, and windows that could be used to escape in an emergency are easy to open, not blocked by furniture or clutter, and free from trip hazards. Fire doors (if fitted) should close properly and not be propped open. All businesses should also have a written or recorded suitable Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) that has been carried out by a competent person and contains all information regarding every aspect of Fire Safety within the premises.

Make sure fire doors are working properly

If your building has fire doors, check that they close fully on their own, aren’t damaged, and aren’t propped open. Fire doors help contain fires and smoke, giving vital extra time to escape.

Test fire alarm systems regularly

Fire alarm systems should be tested weekly, with comprehensive inspections conducted every six months. They should also be serviced and maintained following the British Standard BS 5839-1. Proper documentation of all tests and servicing should be kept on-site and made available for inspection by fire authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store flammable items safely

Keep flammable materials like candles, matches, cleaning products, and cooking oils stored away from heat sources and out of children's reach. Never leave candles or cooking unattended.

Know where fire safety equipment is and check that it's maintained

Make sure you know where any fire extinguishers, fire blankets or sprinkler systems are located. In flats or rented homes, communal fire safety equipment (such as emergency lighting, alarms, or extinguishers) should be checked and maintained by the landlord or property manager but you can report anything that looks damaged or missing.